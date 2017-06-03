Mercedes-AMG C63 S Mid-Life Update May Bring New Front and Rear Styling

Auto enthusiasts everywhere have reveled in the beauty and monstrosity that is the Mercedes-AMG C63 S. With a powerful twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine creating the best sounds with hearty growls on accelerations and fizzy pops on the overrun, the C63 S is sure to excite any driver.

New developments show that Mercedes-AMG is in the process of creating a new front and rear fascia, new headlights, and a few updates to the interior. The new front fascia is expected to feature some form of the AMG GT R's active aerodynamics, marking it as the first compact sport sedan to implement this advanced technology. To top it off, AMG seems to be planning a new design around the exhaust for the rear bumper, possibly indicating a new diffuser design.

When considering how Mercedes-AMG has handled mid-cycle refreshes in the past, we are likely to see some small changes to the interior, but no major revisions. However, we may well see a slight upgrade to power and torque for the model. With the current twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 making an already immense 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque...but as we've seen in the 577 horsepower AMG GT-R, this motor is quite capable of making much greater power numbers.