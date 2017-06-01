Tesla Continues to Grow Supercharger Network Ahead of Model 3 Launch

Earlier this year, Tesla announced that it would be doubling the number of superchargers in North America over the course of 2017. The auto manufacturer has ensured that progress is well under way, as it procures additional permits for construction around the United States.

In a blog post by Tesla made earlier this year, Tesla was happy to announce the expansion of its top-tier charging infrastructure. "In 2017, we’ll be doubling the Tesla charging network," the post explained, stressing that not only will new sites be built, but a focus will be put on "expanding existing sites so drivers never wait to charge."

First reported by Electrek, Tesla has been acquiring permits or has broken ground on at least 40 stations since the announcement. Renderings have been produced of solar-panel equipped charging stations, which would be able to handle large numbers of vehicles. According to recently-acquired photos, contractors have taken delivery of equipment that will reportedly allow for at least a dozen chargers in a single location.