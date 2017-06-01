General Motors to Cut Additional Factory Jobs, Sources Claim
The cuts are reportedly coming at the Warren Transmission Plant later this month.
CNN reports that GM will soon be cutting more factory jobs. This time, the automaker will be eliminating one of two shifts at its Warren, Michigan transmission plant. This move comes as sales continue to decline and inventory is still backing up on dealer lots.
GM has already laid off or eliminated as many as 5,000 jobs in the last seven months. GM has not said exactly how many job would be cut, but CNN is estimating the number will probably be around half of the almost 600 employees at the plant.
With past cuts, GM has been able to find other positions for some employees. There is no word yet on if this will be the case here.
GM's Warren Transmission Plant builds gearboxes for the Chevrolet Traverse, Malibu, Malibu Hybrid, Volt, Equinox and Impala; GMC Acadia and Terrain; Buick Enclave and Regal, and Cadillac XTS. The plant employs 471 hourly workers and 110 salaried employees.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the cuts will come later in the month and GM is not releasing any more information at this time. Both the Detroit Free Press and CNN report contain the same, short statement from GM on the matter:
"Recent actions to reduce passenger car production have caused us to adjust transmission production," GM said in a statement. "This action will help maintain more stable production and provide the smallest impact to plant employment going forward."
