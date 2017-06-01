Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG Owner Completes What Would've Been $57,000 in Engine Repairs

German performance cars aren't known for their low maintenance costs. Mercedes-AMG models prove that statement to be especially true, and this owner found that out first hand. He posted back in January that his R63 AMG needed an engine repair, one that the dealer quoted him a $57,000 estimate for, forcing him to make a decision that would either make or break both his budget and sanity. After an eight-month period of trial and error, Grassroots Motorsport forum member mazdeuce just finished up what would've been one of the most costly car fixes to date.

His rare R63 AMG had a catastrophic engine failure at 106,000 miles, leaving him with a major dilemma. After learning how much it would cost to have the repair performed at a shop, mazdeuce opted for the more economical choice—buying his own lift and doing it himself. That way, he wouldn't have to choose between dishing out a huge stack of cash and selling it for scrap.