Petrolicious's Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione on TheSmokingTire

Afshin Behnia's modern Alfa Romeo touring car is quite special, as it's the first Alfa produced for the American market after the company ceased US sales in 2003; the 8C hit US showrooms in 2008. Although Afshin says that these cars are meant to be driven, we understand if this one is his garage queen; only 500 8C Competiziones were built, and only 90 of those made it to the United States.

The car is powered by a 450 horsepower V-8 engine and sports a single-clutch paddle shift gearbox and loads of carbon fiber. While Matt and Afshin admit that the gearbox isn't as fun as a manual or as fast as today's lightning quick dual clutch transmissions, the shifts are fairly smooth and the sounds the exhaust creates more than makes up for it.

While the 8C Competizione drives very well, Matt thinks that some fine tuning to the suspension and a better gearbox would make this car infinitely more fun. It seems that this would upset the Alfa purists though, so 8C owners looking to modify their cars should tread carefully.