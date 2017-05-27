Even More Hardcore Lamborghini Huracan May Be in the Cards
The already mind-bogglingly fast Performante probably won't be the fastest Huracan we'll see.
What with it shattering records on the straights and the most famous twisties of them all, it's safe to say that the Lamborghini Huracan is a very strong supercar platform. As earth-shatteringly capable the Performante is, we likely haven't seen the Huracan's fastest form yet.
Speaking to Australia's Drive (no relation), Lambo R&D head Maurizio Reggiani says the Performante, as hardcore as it already is, was engineered to still be useable as a potential everyday car—with everyday car comforts such as a radio, HVAC, and a proper interior with, y'know, carpets. When pressed on whether there were plans to offer a stripped-down, no-holds-barred, borderline-masochist version built in the same vein as machines like the Ferrari 458 Speciale and Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Reggiani had this to say:
Maybe. We have some ideas for the future, for sure. When we did the Gallardo Superleggera, the step between the normal Gallardo and this car was really high in terms of comfort and noise and stone chipping and stuff; but with this car you can use outside in Strada [street mode] and not perceive any deterioration of the comfort of this car.
What we did was to widen as much as possible the civility of the use for all of our system, while opening up the dynamic capabilities in the Corsa mode. For sure we could do more, let's see in some years [time].
Admittedly, we don't expect to reach peak Huracan (Huracan SV?) for another few years—certainly only after the baby Lambo has had its inevitable mid-cycle refresh. For now, we have the Performante Spyder to look forward to.
