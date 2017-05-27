Even More Hardcore Lamborghini Huracan May Be in the Cards

What with it shattering records on the straights and the most famous twisties of them all, it's safe to say that the Lamborghini Huracan is a very strong supercar platform. As earth-shatteringly capable the Performante is, we likely haven't seen the Huracan's fastest form yet.

Speaking to Australia's Drive (no relation), Lambo R&D head Maurizio Reggiani says the Performante, as hardcore as it already is, was engineered to still be useable as a potential everyday car—with everyday car comforts such as a radio, HVAC, and a proper interior with, y'know, carpets. When pressed on whether there were plans to offer a stripped-down, no-holds-barred, borderline-masochist version built in the same vein as machines like the Ferrari 458 Speciale and Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Reggiani had this to say: