BMW Concept Link Scooter Promises to Reinvent Urban Mobility

While a concept scooter might not sound like anything to get excited about, the smart electric Concept Link that BMW unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Lake Como, Italy is the moped of the future. BMW Motorrad design boss Edgar Heinrich said of the Concept Link, “The BMW Motorrad Concept Link, with its timeless and reduced style, is more than a concept—it is rather a symbol for a new era.”

It is, indeed, much more than just an electric scooter. BMW calls it the Concept Link because it acts as a link between the digital and analog worlds. It’s both a “motorcycle and a communication device”. It’s a smart moped that can connect to your online accounts. It can read your calendar and suggest routes to get you where you need to go and even play the right music for you.

In lieu of a dash, it has a head-up display that projects onto the windscreen showing your speed, navigation, etc. You also get a touch panel under the handlebars which is fully customizable.

As for the drivetrain, it’s fully electric, with a compact motor powered by flat batteries in the floor of the bike. It creates a unique, futuristic look that’s unlike any moped or motorcycle today. It has a riding position similar to a moped and it’s designed to be easy to mount and dismount.

Every company that makes cars and bikes seem to have a different idea about the future of mobility. Is the BMW Concept Link a glimpse into the future...or is this scooter a little too smart for its own good?