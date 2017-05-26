How I May Have Helped Create the Saturn Red Line Badge

To this day, the internet still makes fun of Al Gore claiming to invent the Internet (which, by the way, isn't true). With that in mind, I'm not claiming to have invented the Saturn Sky Red Line. But my presence at a particular time and place might have had a small influence on its creation.

The year was 2001. The place was the Saturn Performance Club Rally. (Yes, there really was a group of Saturn enthusiasts who were more interested in speed and performance than haggle-free pricing and free doughnuts with an oil change.) The Rally was a week-long event that included a dyno day, a day at a drag strip with our very own bracket class (I won), getting kicked out of a go-kart track for excessive contact, and a track day at Gingerman Raceway. It was here that I maybe, possibly, left my mark on the Saturn brand.

The Saturn Performance Club had been hosting this event for several years, but in 2001, representatives from Saturn attended the Gingerman track day for the first time. They included Saturn's One Lap of America team, their SC1 and LW300 track cars, and S Series Brand Manager Todd Christensen, who brought a pre-production 2002 SC2 to show off its new design. He soon realized that we were not the typical crunchy Saturn owners he was used to dealing with. He was quite interested in our enthusiast perspective on the cars, and made it a point to talk with each one of us individually about our cars, how we had modified them, and what we liked and disliked about them. How often do you get an opportunity to chat with the company's brand manager for your particular car?