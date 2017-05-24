Matt Farah Drives Petrolicious's 1974 Alfa Romeo GTV in Latest 'One Take'

In the second episode of the "One Take" Alfa Romeo trilogy, Matt Farah takes a drive in Petrolicious's Alfa Romeo GTV 2000. Afshin Behnia, owner of Petrolicious, has been gracious enough to give Matt three Alfas from his personal collection to cruise the canyons with. In the first episode, Matt learned about the magic of classic Italian roadsters in Afshin's original 1967 Duetto, so it was only fair that the second iteration be a tastefully modded, track ready sports coupe from a different decade.

This small series is certainly a departure from TheSmokingTire's modern custom car spotlights, as Matt ventures further into the vintage realm.