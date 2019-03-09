Best Dent Repair Kits: Our Top Picks for Easy Dent Relief
Fix minor dings and dents on your car with a convenient dent repair kit.
Dents and dings can blemish your car and prevent it from looking its best. With even minor repairs costing hundreds of dollars, motorists often prefer the do-it-yourself route. There are many factors to determine what makes the best paintless dent repair tools, so we’ve looked at what’s available on the market to make this comprehensive buying guide.
Best Dent Repair Kit Overall:
ARISD 32Pcs Auto Body Dent Removal Kit
Best Value Dent Repair Kit: Manelord Auto Body Repair Tool Kit
Best Dent Repair Kit Honorable Mention: ARISD Paintless Dent Repair Puller Kit
Why Buy Dent Repair Kits?
- Cheaper than professional repair. Paintless dent repair (PDR) kits can substitute a trip to the repair shop and help keep more money in your wallet. There are kits for tiny, medium-sized, and large dents, and the average price of the kits is generally a fraction of what you’d pay for repairs.
- Easy and convenient. With the right dent puller, it’s very easy to set up in your driveway or parking lot. The best PDR tools are shipped with detailed, easy-to-follow instructions. You can rest easy knowing they will not damage your car’s paint.
- Boost your car value. Dents are an eyesore that depreciate the vehicle’s value. You can solve this problem when you opt for the best car dent remover. If your lease is ending soon, getting the car into tip-top shape becomes even more of a priority.
- Environmentally friendly. Whenever you take your car to the shop for body work, technicians are likely to use power tools to sand the damaged area, add paint primer, and so forth. With the best paintless dent repair kit, you don’t have to deal with the chemicals and toxic mess created through this process. It’s cleaner and safer to get the job done without plugging anything into an AC outlet.
Types of Dent Repair Kits
Glue Pull
The glue-pull PDR is a technique used on dents and dings. It involves using specialized glue to attach a tool or suction cup to the dented part of the surface and then pulling or twisting another tool to pull it out. When you’re looking for the best paintless dent repair tools, consider this method because most kits are sold all-in-one with everything you need to make your car’s exterior look new again. This method doesn’t damage your car paint, doesn’t require strenuous effort, and is environmentally-friendly.
Push from Behind
Push-from-behind PDR is completed by using specialized tools, including rods, to push the dent from the back of the vehicle’s panel. The deeper and wider the dent, the more time and manual effort it’ll take to fix. The more tools and rods you’ll have at your disposal, the more flexibility you’ll have to fix the particular dent.
Suction Cup Puller
From the ease-of-use standpoint, the suction dent puller is the undisputed winner. The suction cup works with metal and plastic auto bodies. The cups are made of rubber and plastic. Depending on the size of the cup, it can lift upwards of 130 pounds. If you want one of the best suction dent pullers, consider whether the kit includes multiple suction cups.
Top Brands of Dent Repair Kits
Anyyion
Anyyion is a brand made by China-based manufacturer Shenzhen Chixun International Logistics, Ltd. It bills itself as a professional manufacturer and honest seller. One of its most popular products is the AI 92-piece Kit.
Gliston
The company behind this brand is Shenzhen Gliston Technology Co., Ltd. Formed in 2015, this Guangdong, China-based firm specializes in PDR kits. One of its bestselling products is the GLISTON Pops a Dent Tool Kit.
Super PDR
The company behind Super PDR is Shenzhen Zhi Zong Si Hai Technology Co., Ltd. Based in Shenzhen, China, the manufacturer bills itself as a leading brand of paintless dent repair tools and accessories. Among its most popular products is the Super PDR 41pcs Tool Kit.
Dent Repair Kit Pricing
- Under $25: Choosing the best car dent remover is possible in this price range. Tools here feature stainless steel dent pullers and several plastic and rubber parts. Imported from China, even the cheaper PDR kits are sturdy and well-made.
- $25-$100: The best dent puller kits you’ll find here feature additional accessories and parts. It’s not uncommon for packages to include 41 pieces or as many as 92 pieces. The larger variety of tools at your disposal means more versatility. These can help you tackle any dent with confidence.
- $100 and up: This higher price range is defined by better craftsmanship and materials used in the parts. You can expect to pay more for a set of removal rods made with stainless steel, which is corrosion-resistant.
Key Features
Dent Puller
This workhorse of the kit is often made with a large plastic handle and metal components. If you apply too much pressure, the dent puller can crack or break. Many affordable PDR kits also include a dent lifter, which is made of steel and will hold up better over multiple uses. Choosing the best dent puller means you need to consider how well it’s made and what materials the manufacturer uses.
Glue Tabs/Gun
You’ll notice most glue-pull PDR kits are packaged with more than a dozen colorful glue tabs and sticks. Using the supplied glue gun, it takes only seconds to melt the glue down. While the glue is very strong, the tabs are easily and quickly removed using the supplied alcohol spray and rubber scraper.
Removal Rods
If you go with the push-from-behind PDR technique on your car, consider kits that include an assortment of removal rods. These tools are made with stainless steel and feature sharp, flat, round ends to get into the hardest-to-reach areas of your vehicle. Ranging in length from 10 inches to 30 inches, you can use a combination of rods to mend the dent.
Other Considerations
- Warranty: Quality control is a known issue with dent repair kits. If your package is missing parts or has any defects, make sure your investment is protected with a comprehensive warranty. Kits come with warranties that allow buyers to receive a refund, for any reason, up to two years from the date of purchase.
- Weather. Even the best PDR kit is susceptible to the elements. Be wary of applying glue in extremely cold temperatures; the glue may not stick sufficiently to your car’s body. If your car sits in the sun, the glue will take longer to hold. It’s best for the glue to dry in the shade or near room temperature.
Best Dent Repair Kit Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Dent Repair Kit Overall: ARISD 32Pcs Auto Body Dent Removal Kit
This affordable kit is comprehensive, reliable, and affordable–a trifecta that makes it a sound buy to repair the creases and dents that accumulate on your vehicle over time. The ARISD kit includes a steel dent lifter and dent puller, giving you two different tools and all of the necessary parts, including a glue gun and glue sticks.
Following the basic directions included in this ARISD kit, it’s easy and convenient to restore your car’s exterior. Everything you need is included here, such as a rubber scraper, a tap down pen, alcohol spray bottle, and a cleaning cloth. The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty as well.
One of the most common issues with this PDR kit is the plastic handle on the dent puller, which can crack or break with light use. ARISD says it has addressed the issue by improving the quality of the materials and making tweaks to the design to make the handle more stable and durable.
Best Value Dent Repair Kit: Manelord Auto Body Repair Tool Kit
For small- to medium-sized dents, this Manelord tool kit gives you a solid option at a low price. It comes with a sturdy dent puller and a collection of black and blue glue puller tabs. It is shipped without the glue sticks and glue gun, meaning you’ll have to buy these separately for the complete setup.
Besides the inconvenience of having to supply the aforementioned parts to get started, the Manelord PDR kit comes with everything else you’ll need. There are multiple tabs of different sizes and an adjustable double-pole bridge that’ll allow you to reach difficult areas around the car. Detailed instructions are supplied to ensure that even a novice can get going quickly to complete the process.
The Manelord kit is smaller than what many expect from a kit. It measures about 11 by 7 by 2 inches and weighs under one pound. The downside of buying a cheap PDR kit like this one is having to get additional supplies. In this case, you’ll need to buy alcohol to fill the small included bottle in addition to the glue sticks and glue gun.
Best Dent Repair Kit Honorable Mention: ARISD Paintless Dent Repair Puller Kit
A low price and great versatility are hallmarks of this ARISD kit. The PDR kit contains a slide hammer T-bar tool and 16 tabs that can be used to fix a variety of dents. The slide hammer is made out of stainless steel, and the tabs are made out of durable plastic and rubber for extra durability.
In addition to the T-bar puller and the tabs, this PDR kit also includes glue sticks. It offers a convenient way to fix motorcycles, refrigerators, and washing machines. The kit is also a solid choice if you’re looking for a hail damage repair kit.
As is the case with most low-cost PDR kits, the glue gun is not supplied. The included glue sticks are designed for a small glue gun, which you can buy at a local arts/crafts store. Be prepared to apply some muscle with the T-bar, which may require strenuous and repeated pulling on some dents.
Tips & Advice for Dent Repair Kits
- Be patient and don’t rush the repair process. The dent needs to be essentially massaged back into place, not snapped. Take the slow-and-steady approach as you work on the area to avoid slippage that may cause additional damage to your car.
- If you pull a dent out too much, it may become a bump. To fix this problem, you can choose an appropriately-sized tab, add something soft to protect the paint, such as a towel or thin cloth, and then gently hammer the tab to flatten the bump.
FAQs
Q: Are glue-pull repair kits better than suction cup or push-from-behind tools?
A: Glue-pull PDR kits are great for smaller dents and are the simplest to use. With suction cup and push-from-behind kits, you’ll need to exert some energy and may overcorrect the dent. Consider the size and location of the dents when deciding between the different types of repair kits.
Q: Will my car paint get damaged?
A: If you follow instructions and don’t have a freak accident, there’s minimal chance of damage. PDR kits are designed to repair the dent without scraping your car’s factory paint.
Q: Is it possible to fix any dent?
A: If a dent is too deep or stretches the metal too much, there’s a slim chance you’ll be able to fix it with a PDR kit. If the damaged area has chipped or cracked paint, you’re probably better off consulting a professional. PDR kits have limitations. For common dents caused by a stray shopping cart or a minor fender bender, a PDR kit should work.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick for the best dent repair kit is the ARISD 32Pcs Auto Body Dent Removal Kit. This affordable PDR kit comes with two separate dent lift tools and includes a glue gun, glue sticks, and tabs, which means you’ll have everything you need at your disposal.
If you already have a small glue gun and don’t need a large variety of tabs, consider the cheaper Manelord Auto Body Repair Tool Kit.
There is no shortage of choices when it comes to dent repair kits. Now it’s time to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments below.
