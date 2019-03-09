Best Dent Repair Kits: Our Top Picks for Easy Dent Relief

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Dents and dings can blemish your car and prevent it from looking its best. With even minor repairs costing hundreds of dollars, motorists often prefer the do-it-yourself route. There are many factors to determine what makes the best paintless dent repair tools, so we’ve looked at what’s available on the market to make this comprehensive buying guide.

Best Dent Repair Kit Overall: ARISD 32Pcs Auto Body Dent Removal Kit

Best Value Dent Repair Kit: Manelord Auto Body Repair Tool Kit

Best Dent Repair Kit Honorable Mention: ARISD Paintless Dent Repair Puller Kit

Why Buy Dent Repair Kits?

Cheaper than professional repair. Paintless dent repair (PDR) kits can substitute a trip to the repair shop and help keep more money in your wallet. There are kits for tiny, medium-sized, and large dents, and the average price of the kits is generally a fraction of what you’d pay for repairs.

Types of Dent Repair Kits

Glue Pull

The glue-pull PDR is a technique used on dents and dings. It involves using specialized glue to attach a tool or suction cup to the dented part of the surface and then pulling or twisting another tool to pull it out. When you’re looking for the best paintless dent repair tools, consider this method because most kits are sold all-in-one with everything you need to make your car’s exterior look new again. This method doesn’t damage your car paint, doesn’t require strenuous effort, and is environmentally-friendly.

Push from Behind

Push-from-behind PDR is completed by using specialized tools, including rods, to push the dent from the back of the vehicle’s panel. The deeper and wider the dent, the more time and manual effort it’ll take to fix. The more tools and rods you’ll have at your disposal, the more flexibility you’ll have to fix the particular dent.

Suction Cup Puller

From the ease-of-use standpoint, the suction dent puller is the undisputed winner. The suction cup works with metal and plastic auto bodies. The cups are made of rubber and plastic. Depending on the size of the cup, it can lift upwards of 130 pounds. If you want one of the best suction dent pullers, consider whether the kit includes multiple suction cups.

Top Brands of Dent Repair Kits

Anyyion

Anyyion is a brand made by China-based manufacturer Shenzhen Chixun International Logistics, Ltd. It bills itself as a professional manufacturer and honest seller. One of its most popular products is the AI 92-piece Kit.

Gliston

The company behind this brand is Shenzhen Gliston Technology Co., Ltd. Formed in 2015, this Guangdong, China-based firm specializes in PDR kits. One of its bestselling products is the GLISTON Pops a Dent Tool Kit.

Super PDR

The company behind Super PDR is Shenzhen Zhi Zong Si Hai Technology Co., Ltd. Based in Shenzhen, China, the manufacturer bills itself as a leading brand of paintless dent repair tools and accessories. Among its most popular products is the Super PDR 41pcs Tool Kit.

Dent Repair Kit Pricing

Under $25: Choosing the best car dent remover is possible in this price range. Tools here feature stainless steel dent pullers and several plastic and rubber parts. Imported from China, even the cheaper PDR kits are sturdy and well-made.

Key Features

Dent Puller

This workhorse of the kit is often made with a large plastic handle and metal components. If you apply too much pressure, the dent puller can crack or break. Many affordable PDR kits also include a dent lifter, which is made of steel and will hold up better over multiple uses. Choosing the best dent puller means you need to consider how well it’s made and what materials the manufacturer uses.

Glue Tabs/Gun

You’ll notice most glue-pull PDR kits are packaged with more than a dozen colorful glue tabs and sticks. Using the supplied glue gun, it takes only seconds to melt the glue down. While the glue is very strong, the tabs are easily and quickly removed using the supplied alcohol spray and rubber scraper.

Removal Rods

If you go with the push-from-behind PDR technique on your car, consider kits that include an assortment of removal rods. These tools are made with stainless steel and feature sharp, flat, round ends to get into the hardest-to-reach areas of your vehicle. Ranging in length from 10 inches to 30 inches, you can use a combination of rods to mend the dent.

Other Considerations

Warranty: Quality control is a known issue with dent repair kits. If your package is missing parts or has any defects, make sure your investment is protected with a comprehensive warranty. Kits come with warranties that allow buyers to receive a refund, for any reason, up to two years from the date of purchase.

Quality control is a known issue with dent repair kits. If your package is missing parts or has any defects, make sure your investment is protected with a comprehensive warranty. Kits come with warranties that allow buyers to receive a refund, for any reason, up to two years from the date of purchase. Weather. Even the best PDR kit is susceptible to the elements. Be wary of applying glue in extremely cold temperatures; the glue may not stick sufficiently to your car’s body. If your car sits in the sun, the glue will take longer to hold. It’s best for the glue to dry in the shade or near room temperature.

Best Dent Repair Kit Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Dent Repair Kit Overall: ARISD 32Pcs Auto Body Dent Removal Kit