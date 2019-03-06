2019 Ford Warranty Review

The Drive and its partners may be compensated if you purchase the products mentioned below. Read more.

Now that you’re the owner of a new or certified pre-owned Ford vehicle, you’re probably wondering what’s covered under your manufacturer warranty. Should anything break down or stop working on your Ford Focus or pickup truck, you should know what the manufacturer will pay and what’s expected to come out of your pocket.

Like most car manufacturers, Ford offers a three-year Vehicle Limited Warranty that covers malfunctions and breakdowns due to manufacturing defects or faulty materials. This means if something happens at no fault of the manufacturer, such as normal wear and tear, weather damage, or simple malfunctions, repairs or replacements won’t be covered by Ford, even if you’re under a factory warranty.

If this coverage isn’t enough for you, you may want to consider additional coverage, but not without guidance. We break down what’s covered, what extended warranties are available for Ford vehicles, and reasons why a third-party auto warranty provider like CARCHEX can save you time and money.

Ford Warranty Information

The average new vehicle price rose from $31,700 in 2017 to $32,500 in 2018. This doesn’t include cost of maintenance either. For a new car, the average cost of repairs, maintenance, and tires is $99 a month.

If your car is under warranty, and if it’s properly operated and maintained, you shouldn’t have to worry about these out-of-pocket expenses. But you may be surprised to learn that not all factory warranty plans cover all parts; most don’t last for more than a few years. Also, manufacturer warranties require you to use factory-supplied materials and authorized Ford mechanics.

As a new owner of a Ford vehicle, it may seem like Ford’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty coverage is sufficient. If you don’t pay close attention to Ford’s terms and conditions, however, you might be disappointed by what’s covered and what’s not.

Ford’s Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

With your new purchase comes Ford’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, which covers all parts on your Ford vehicle for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Repairs and replacements are only included if a part fails due to a workmanship or material failure.

Ford Powertrain Warranty

Ford’s new car warranty also protects your powertrain for five years or 60,000 miles. The powertrain warranty isn’t as comprehensive as the bumper-to-bumper warranty, as it only covers powertrain parts.

Under the powertrain warranty, the parts and components covered are:

Engin e , including all internal lubricated parts, cylinder block, powertrain control module, manifold bolts, valve covers, oil pump, and engine thermostat.

, including all internal lubricated parts, cylinder block, powertrain control module, manifold bolts, valve covers, oil pump, and engine thermostat. Transmission , including the front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, clutch cover, seals and gaskets, transfer case, and transmission mounts.

, including the front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, clutch cover, seals and gaskets, transfer case, and transmission mounts. Drivetrain, including the four-wheel/all-wheel drive, axle shafts, rear bearings, universal and constant velocity joints.

What’s not covered under the Ford powertrain warranty? Suspension components, bumpers, air conditioning system, electronics, including the audio system, and more. Essentially, anything outside of the powertrain isn’t covered.

Included in the 2019 Ford Warranty

The 2019 New Vehicle Limited Warranty—just like the 2018 Ford Warranty for new and certified pre-owned cars and trucks—includes several standard additions.

Safety Restraint Coverage Period

The extended Safety Restraint Coverage Period covers safety belts and the airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) for five years or 60,000 miles.

Corrosion (Perforation Only) Coverage Period

Body sheet metal panels are covered for five years with no mileage limit. Considered the Ford Paint Warranty, this covers corrosion paint damage caused by things like factory defects, airborne materials, and corrosion that results from perforation.

Roadside Assistance

Complimentary Roadside Service Assistance is covered for five years or 60,000 miles and includes jump-starts, fuel deliveries, flat tire changes, tows to the nearest Ford dealership, and lockout assistance.

Diesel Engine Coverage Period

If you own a Ford vehicle with a diesel engine, the following is covered:

Wiper blade replacements for the first six months.

Wheel alignment and tire balancing within the first year or 12,000 miles.

Brake pad/lining replacements during the first year or 18,000 miles.

Direct injection diesel engine and certain engine components for five years or 100,000 miles.

Tire Coverage

When it comes to tires, the percentage of tire parts covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty depends on the number of miles driven. If you have defective tires, there is some coverage:

100 percent of the parts covered, if under 12,000 miles.

60 percent of the parts covered, if between 12,001 and 24,000 miles.

30 percent of the parts covered, if between 24,001 and 36,000 miles.

What’s Not Covered Under Ford’s Factory Warranty?

You can’t control the normal wear and tear that comes with driving, which is why factory warranties aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Ford’s limited warranty doesn’t cover:

Parts and labor required for car maintenance.

General car maintenance, including oil changes, air filters, cleaning, and clutch linings.

Replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear on the vehicle (including tire wear and damage).

Damage caused by accidents, collisions, fire, theft, driving over curbs, overloading, and driving through deep water.

Damage caused by tampering with the emissions systems.

Damage caused by alterations or modifications. For example, if you choose to upgrade your car radio and the system breaks, Ford won’t fix this.

Damage from contaminated or poor-quality fuel.

Damage caused by everyday driving or weather, including rain, scratches, road salt, and dents.

Damage or corrosion caused by chemical treatments or products purchased outside of the dealership’s approved parts.

To ensure coverage, check your warranty on the Ford website. As long as your car is under warranty with Ford, the plan is transferable at no cost to you, which is great if you’re selling or reselling your Ford vehicle.

Factory Warranty Comparisons Between Top Car Manufacturers

How does Ford’s coverage compare to what other manufacturers offer? Below are some of the most popular manufacturers and what you can expect from their limited warranties.

Car Manufacturer

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

Powertrain Warranty

Roadside Assistance

Ford

Three years/36,000 miles

Five years/60,000 miles

Five years/60,000 miles

Dodge

Three years/36,000 miles

Five years/60,000 miles or 100,000 miles

Five years/60,000 miles

GMC

Three years/36,000 miles

Five years/60,000 miles

Five years/60,000 miles

BMW

Four years/50,000 miles

Four years/50,000 miles

Four years/unlimited miles

Chrysler

Three years/36,000 miles

Five years/60,000 miles

Four to five years/60,000-100,000 miles

Nissan

Three years/36,000 miles

Five years/60,000 miles

Three years/36,000 miles

Honda

Three years/36,000 miles

Five years/60,000 miles

Three years/36,000 miles

Hyundai

Three years/60,000 miles

Ten years/100,000 miles

Five years/unlimited miles

Subaru

Three years/36,00 miles

Five years/60,000 miles

Three years/36,000 miles

Why Manufacturer Warranties Aren’t Enough

One of the problems with a manufacturer warranty is your car will outlast your warranty coverage. As your car ages, you should anticipate more repairs and replacements. To avoid hefty out-of-pocket expenses, consider an extended warranty plan for your Ford vehicle.

Extended Warranties for Your Ford Vehicle

A manufacturer's warranty will last a few years, but it likely won’t outlast the lifespan of your car or truck. When the Ford factory warranty ends, you’ll want additional coverage.

Ford dealerships offer extended warranties beyond the three years or 36,000 miles. Essentially, repairs on certain parts are covered, but a deductible applies. Not all extended warranties are equal, so shop around before buying one.

The best extended warranties offer the following:

Plenty of plan options.

A reputable provider.

Coverage for the powertrain, safety restraint system, corrosion, and diesel engine.

Reimbursement for rental car costs, roadside assistance costs, and trip interruption costs.

Interest-free financing for the first two years.

A guaranteed repair time.

Peace of mind.

Ford Extended Warranties from the Dealership

Ford Protect Extended Service Plans are sold by dealerships and accepted at any Ford or Lincoln dealer in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. All four of these Ford extended warranty plans offer at least partial coverage of major components. You can choose from one of the following:

Ford PremiumCARE: Covers 1,000+ components.

Covers 1,000+ components. Ford ExtraCARE: Covers 113 components.

Covers 113 components. Ford BaseCARE : Covers 84 components.

: Covers 84 components. Ford PowertrainCARE: Covers 29 components.

There are a few downsides to an extended warranty from the Ford dealership:

Deductibles , which can be quite high.

, which can be quite high. Labor restrictions where some dealerships require you to use mechanics from their network.

where some dealerships require you to use mechanics from their network. Limited coverage, like factory warranties that don’t cover all parts, which is problematic for many Ford vehicle owners.

A 2018 Stanford study found that nearly a third of consumers have purchased an extended warranty. Many overpay because they overestimate the likelihood of needing a repair during the lifetime of the warranty. But vehicles, unlike household products or electronic devices, are put through more extreme conditions. This is especially true if you live in a snowy area or enjoy activities like off-roading.

Your Options from Third-Party Extended Warranty Providers

A Ford extended warranty only continues a factory warranty plan. If you don’t want to purchase one through a Ford dealership, you can look for an extended service protection plan from a third-party auto warranty company.

To get coverage for your Ford vehicle, CARCHEX offers Extended Vehicle Protection Plans, which are different than Ford’s Extended Service Plans. Here’s what you get with a CARCHEX warranty:

More options: CARCHEX offers five coverage levels, with affordable plans in each level, so you can enjoy more customizable coverage for your Ford vehicle.

CARCHEX offers five coverage levels, with affordable plans in each level, so you can enjoy more customizable coverage for your Ford vehicle. More flexibility: With a Ford factory warranty, you must use Ford technicians. With a CARCHEX plan, you can use your own trusted mechanic and still get the repairs and replacements covered.

With a Ford factory warranty, you must use Ford technicians. With a CARCHEX plan, you can use your own trusted mechanic and still get the repairs and replacements covered. More coverage : Ford factory warranties and extended warranties through dealerships don’t always cover common repairs due to wear and tear, which is what CARCHEX offers.

: Ford factory warranties and extended warranties through dealerships don’t always cover common repairs due to wear and tear, which is what CARCHEX offers. No interest: Ford may roll your extended warranty payment into your car financing, so you may end up paying interest.

Ford may roll your extended warranty payment into your car financing, so you may end up paying interest. Larger part selection: Should you need to replace a part, you aren’t limited to Ford parts. This is important if you have an older car or want affordable replacements.

Should you need to replace a part, you aren’t limited to Ford parts. This is important if you have an older car or want affordable replacements. Repair costs paid up front : CARCHEX will pay your repair shop directly, so you don’t have to front the fees and wait for reimbursement.

: CARCHEX will pay your repair shop directly, so you don’t have to front the fees and wait for reimbursement. Emergency roadside assistance: The CARCHEX service protection plans come with rental car, towing, gas delivery, and trip interruption perks.

The CARCHEX service protection plans come with rental car, towing, gas delivery, and trip interruption perks. High-quality customer service: With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), you can have peace of mind knowing that you’re working with professionals who put your needs first. In fact, CARCHEX promises a No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™, so you won’t have to fight for a reasonable price.

Keep Your Ford Vehicle Running with a CARCHEX Plan

No matter if you have a new or used Ford vehicle, you can get more flexibility, more affordable coverage, and more variety if you skip what Ford offers and choose a service plan from CARCHEX. Here are some of the most popular plans available:

Titanium Coverage

Up to seven to 10 years of protection available

Bumper-to-bumper coverage with a short list of exclusions outlined in your contract

Platinum Coverage

Up to five to 10 years of coverage

Stated-component coverage for more than 100 components, including suspension components, enhanced electrical components, and heating and cooling components

Gold Coverage

Maximum of five to 10 years of protection

Recommended coverage for cars with 60,000 or more miles

Coverage includes braking components and steering components

Silver Coverage

Up to seven years of coverage

Essential coverage for your most important systems, as well as fuel delivery components, electrical components, and air conditioning components

Bronze Coverage

Choose up to six years of coverage

Protection for the most common and expensive repairs, including engine components, transmission components, and drive axle components

CARCHEX has nearly 20 years in the auto warranty business and has received consistent, positive ratings. Along with an A+ BBB rating and accreditation, they’ve earned a score of 10.0 on Thoroughly Reviewed, based on business ratings, coverage options, claims service, help and support, and repair services, so it’s no surprise they’re leading the competition.

If you’d like to speak to a CARCHEX representative and get a free quote for an extended warranty for your Ford vehicle, fill out the online form or call (877) 225-7247.

Frequently Asked Questions: Ford Warranties

Does Ford offer a lifetime warranty?

Ford recently introduced their limited lifetime warranty, which is an extension of the Ford powertrain warranty. Covered in the Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty are engine parts, transmission and axle parts, front wheel-drive systems, and rear-wheel drive systems.

It requires a deductible of $100 per repair, and it doesn’t cover:

Tune ups

Cleanings

Oil changes

Replacement of non-powertrain components

General car maintenance

The lifetime warranty only applies to cars or trucks in the U.S. and Canada and is non-transferable.

How do I find my Ford warranty information?

Coverage will vary based on your car model and year. To figure out exactly what’s covered on your Ford vehicle, you can go to the factory warranty section of their website.

Here are some warranty plans compared:

Ford’s 2013 powertrain warranty coverage lasts for five years or 60,000 miles.

The 2014 Ford Focus warranty, similarly, includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for three years or 36,000 miles or powertrain warranty coverage for five years or 60,000 miles.

Ford’s 2015 warranty for a Ford Explorer or Ford Edge offers three years or 36,000 miles for basic coverage or five years or 60,000 miles for powertrain coverage.

Ford’s warranty customer service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, if you have questions about your specific make and model. The Ford warranty phone number is (800) 392-3673.