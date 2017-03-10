How to Buy a Vintage Ferrari

For the price of a boring new car, why not buy a vintage Ferrari? Did you know the average transaction price of a brand new car in the US is $33,652? Call it $35,000 with applicable taxes. That’ll get you a nicely-equipped Hyundai Genesis, Chevy Malibu or Nissan Maxima four-door sedan or even a stripper 3-Series BMW. But everybody’s got one of those, and they won’t turn heads or cause a stir when you roll up to the valet. So think out of the box. Why not buy a used Ferrari for that same $35 grand? Now we’re talking. OK, you can’t get a classic Ferrari V-12 berlinetta for even close to $35K, but there are vintage Ferrari two-seaters and 2+2’s, with V-8’s and V-12’s, that you can snatch up for about as much as you’d pay for a new car that starts depreciating the minute you shake the salesman’s hand. And it’s a Ferrari, so one of these bargains could even appreciate over time. We combed the exotic car sites, and with the help of price guides from Hagerty’s and Cavallino magazines, we can help you find a much more exciting ride for your money. The Ferrari’s we recommend, for the most part, are 2+2’s, so there’s actually room for a couple of passengers and/or enough luggage for a sexy weekend getaway. Ferrari’s 1960-to-1963 250GTE 2+2 was the marque’s first real volume passenger model, but you can’t get one of those today for buppkes, because they share nearly the same driveline as a multi-million dollar 250GTO. But in 1973, Ferrari replaced the racy, mid-engine 246GT “Dino” with a sharp little 2+2 that previewed the GTB-to-come’s lusty 3-liter, 4-cam V-8. Then the magicians in Maranello, knowing that some clients wanted a front-engine GT car for everyday driving, introduced the 365GT 2+2. And it gets even better. There really are affordable Ferrari’s right up to the 1990’s. So follow along while we take a quick trip through the byzantine world of used Ferrari’s, complete with some of the challenges of owning a bargain Italian stallion. Dino 308 GT4: 1974-1980

Wikimedia Commons

The Dino 308 GT4 bowed at the 1973 Paris Salon. Replacing the curvaceous Dino 246GT, this angular little coupe was designed by Carrozzeria Bertone, not Pininfarina. The original 246 Dino’s 2.4-liter V-6 had been replaced with a 3-liter, 4-cam V-8 packing four Weber carburetors. It developed 205-bhp at a screaming 7700-rpm. It was really a 2+2 (with tiny rear seats), but that was never part of its official name, nor was there a Ferrari badge anywhere, at first. But by 1976, Ferrari owned up and all 308 GT4’s sported prancing horse badges. The 308 GT4 is fun to drive; its 5-speed shifts crisply and when you nail it, you get all those wonderful Ferrari sounds. Those tiny back seats are best used for luggage, as there’s no rear legroom. 308 GT4’s are still under the radar pricewise. If you can find a USA-legal Euro-spec version, (and quite a few were imported) you’ll get 240-to-255-bhp. 208 GT4: 1975-1980

Wikimedia Commons

Here’s a tip to get an even cheaper GT4. Ferrari made 840 208 GT4’s with a smaller bore 2-liter, 153-bhp version of the 308’s 3-liter V-8. This tamer, but visually nearly identical 2.0 version came about because Italian tax laws heavily taxed 3-liter cars. Since you couldn’t use the 308’s 155-mph top speed anyway, even on the autostrada let alone on Highway 101, Ferrari S.p.A. offered a milder 208 for the home market, and they are stone bargains – especially because you can bore out the 4-cam V-8 to 3-liter specs and have all the goodies. 208 GT4’s aren’t common, so check the Ferrari Market Letter classifieds for one of these. And don’t tell the Italian IRS! 365GT4 2+2: 1972-1976

Wikimedia Commons

Think you can’t get a V-12 Ferrari for $35 grand? Think again. The 365 GT4 2+2 shares the sporty 1971-1972 365 GTC/4’s six-carb 4.4-liter V-12 with six side-draft Webers, but a classic C/4 starts at $250K, and you can double that for a great one. So consider the 365 GT4 2+2 instead. Introduced in Paris in 1972, it’s 7.5-inches shorter than the 365 GT 2+2 “Queen Mother,” it replaced, but with a 2-inch longer wheelbase and more contemporary Pininfarina styling. This lovely coupe was the first of a series that includes the later 400GT and 400i, through 1984. With 320-bhp, knock-off alloys and fully independent suspension, they’re fast, elegant Grand Tourers. Borrani wire wheels were still an option. One caveat: they’re much quieter than their sportier brethren, but you can fix that fast with a Borla or Tubi stainless exhaust update. 400GT/400 Automatic/412: 1976-1989

Flickr

When Ferrari updated the 365 GT4 to the 400 GT at the Paris Salon in 1976, buyers could opt for a 5-speed or (gasp!) a GM-supplied THM400 4-speed Hydra-Matic. It was a sign of the times. Well-heeled clienti wanted a Ferrari, but they didn’t want to shift for themselves. Not surprisingly, automatics soon outsold the 5-speed sticks, so be prepared to pay a $5 grand premium if you want a rare manual. Displacement rose to 4.8-liters and output was an impressive 340-bhp. Bolt-on 5-star alloy wheels replaced the original model’s knock-offs. Borrani wires were no longer offered. Sadly, to meet US emission regs, the Bosch K-Jetronic, fuel injected 400i dropped to 306-311-bhp, then 315-bhp by the end of 1982. The 412’s became lusty 5-liter cars with 340-bhp once again. They are even nicer-looking, thanks to body-colored bumpers, and a higher rear deck with a discrete spoiler. Forget the Ferrari dealer’s expensive service department: your local AAMCO can probably fix that GM-sourced tranny. 208 GTB/GTS: 1980-1982

Flickr

It’s nearly impossible to find an affordable 308 GTB, let alone a 308 GTS on our $35K budget, unless you encounter a rusty rat or a wreck. But the Italian market, Euro-spec 208 GTB, if you can find one that was legally imported, is worth considering. Like the 208 GT4’s, 208’s are rare in GTB/GTS guise. Ferrari built only 160 GTB’s and 140 GTS’s from 1980-to-1982, but a few came over, so hunt around. Like the 208GT4 2+2’s their 121-cid V-8’s developed just 153-bhp, so they look fast, but alas, they’re not! 208 Turbo (GTB and GTS): 1982-1985

Flickr

But here’s the solution: When the tax-relief special normally-aspirated 208’s for Italy were deemed too slow, Ferrari offered a turbocharged version of the coupe and the spider, from 1982 (GTB) and 1983 (GTS) until 1985. The turbo’s output is 217-bhp @ 7000 rpm; that’s a healthy 64-bhp more than the 2-liter, normally-aspirated model. Again, these are thin on the ground over here, but you may be able to find one. Mondial 8, QV, 3.2, t: 1980-1993

Flickr