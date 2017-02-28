Can You Have a 600 Horsepower Ford F-150 For Less Than $40,000?

If you're not careful, the 2017 Ford F-150 MSRP can quickly climb well above $50,000. With dual climate control, Sync 3 infotainment, and heated and cooled seats, the Ford F-150 is equal parts work truck and luxury vehicle. Still, there are ways to get stupid amounts of power with little luxuries if you so desire. The base Ford F-150 XL with a 5.0-liter V-8 starts at $28,525, and aftermarket tuners offer endless opportunities to squeeze out more power.

Right off the bat, the 5.0-liter V-8 makes 385 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque—but according to parts manufacturers like Roush Performance, there are plenty more ponies in the beloved Coyote V-8. Roush currently offers two different supercharger packages, one producing 600 horsepower and the other producing 650 horsepower. But there's even more; it isn't unheard of for tuners like 5 Star Tuning to find ways to hit the coveted 700 horsepower mark.

In the video below, we see a 2017 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab blasting down an industrial road. According to the video title, this particular F-150 is making 700 hp (probably at the crank). After listening to the audio several times, you can safely assume the F-150 has also received an exhaust treatment along with numerous other modifications. It also raises a bigger question: can you build a 600-horsepower F-150 for less than the cost of a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack ($38,995) or Ford F-150 Raptor ($50,155)? Let's do some quick back-of-the-napkin calculations.

The Roush Performance website quotes their Phase 1 Ford F-150 Supercharger, which nets you 600 hp and 557 lb-ft, at $7,209.99, and they estimate an installation time of 14 hours for the advanced mechanic. Assuming you don’t trust your own skills and take the truck to a nice tuning garage for the build, you can expect to be hit with an hourly labor somewhere in the range of $150. This brings the final labor cost to approximately $2,100—plus tax and tip, let's clock it at $2,500.00. So if we estimate parts and labor at $9,709.99, then add the base price of the F-150, we get a final build cost of $38,234.99, or $760.01 less than the base price of a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack. (Of course, there may be some unexpected costs, but we padded a fairly generous hourly rate for your fancy mechanic.) And regardless of small inaccuracies, we're still $11,920.01 short of the base Ford F-150 Raptor.

Do you think modifying a base Ford F-150 is the way to go, or do you think saving your money for a factory-built monster is the safer and more practical path? Keep in mind, Roush Performance offers a warranty good for three years or 36,000 miles.