Alex Roy (Actually Not) Killed In Hit-And-Run

In 2011 Roy joined the /Drive Youtube channel including J.F. Musial, Mike Spinelli, Chris Harris and Matt Farah, and became Editor-at-Large after its acquisition in 2015 by Time, Inc.'s The Drive. Roy also co-hosted /DRIVE on NBC Sports.

Roy claimed a number of other driving records, few of which were revealed other than a 3-Wheeled Morgan Cannonball record in 2015, and record drives across Sweden, Spain and United States as part of the Volvo S90 launch campaign. In 2016 Roy co-founded The Autonocast podcast and became a controversial voice in automotive circles, with mixed positions on the self-driving sector's safety and rollout claims, and published multiple analyses both celebrating and criticizing Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Cadillac's semi-autonomous systems.

In 2018 Roy launched the Human Driving Association, whose stated goal was to improve safety through rigorous driver training and the accelerated propagation of semi-autonomous driving systems inspired by commercial aviation. Critics cited the organization and its Human Driving Manifesto as a potential impediment to the rollout of self-driving cars, but Roy claimed the organization's platform would improve overall safety on a shorter timetable. "We are not Luddites," Roy said of the Human Driving Association. "We love technology, but we believe in safety today and tomorrow, not in ten years." Roy was an angel investor in several automotive safety technology companies he did not disclose. Roy had planned to release the director's cut of "32 Hours, 7 Minutes" — the documentary about the 2006 Cannonball record — later this year. Its fate remains unknown.

Prior to his driving career, Roy was Chairman of The Moth storytelling series, serving from 2002 to 2007. Roy also served as advisor to the Groupmuse classical music series, and in 2017 launched Noho Sound, a high-end audio showroom in New York City. Roy had no children. Now that I've got your attention; of course I'm not dead. Is this April Fool's hoax in bad taste? Yes. But you wouldn't have read this if it didn't have my name on it, and I'm a C- media personality, at best. Here's what's really in bad taste: while I was writing this, at least 40 more people died. If you think this op-ed sucks, you haven't been to an open casket funeral. Let's talk about facts. More than 100 Americans died yesterday in car crashes, 16 of them pedestrians. AND NO ONE CARED. Last week's furor over Elaine Herzberg's killing by an Uber self-driving test car in Tempe, Arizona highlights the total hypocrisy of both sides in the debate over how to improve road safety. Now here are some strong opinions that deserve debate. If you believe Elaine Herzberg was collateral damage on the road to a utopia of self-driving safety, you're a stone cold killer. If you believe Uber alone is guilty and you've never taken a stand in favor of improving human driving safety, you're complicit in the deaths of nearly 40,000 road people a year, 6,000 of them pedestrians. Where are the marches? Where are the protests on behalf of cyclists and pedestrians? Where is the mass movement for safety? This isn't a left/right issue. There is no correlation between politics and driving skill. Cars kill more people than guns. Nothing prevents us from taking action to improve road safety today. Nothing. Self-driving cars may reduce road deaths someday, but if saving lives is truly a first principle for their supporters or critics, then both have a moral obligation to save them by any means necessary. The only moral path to saving lives is the shortest one. That path is improving human driving safety. Now. Today. The self-driving lobby would have us believe such efforts are pointless. Why? Because improving human driving skills can never eliminate 100% of fatalities. Why else? It's not as profitable. Or sexy. Newsflash: self-driving will never eliminate 100% of fatalities. Even if self-driving cars could reduce road deaths to zero, it will be many decades before they do, and it would require 100% ubiquity. Good luck with that. Not one self-driving car is on sale today, and even if they were, there are hundreds of millions of human driven cars on the road in this country, each with a multi-decade lifespan, and they will continue to be sold until 100% of people choose them, or self-driving is globally mandated. Good luck with that, too. In the meantime, people will continue to die. I'm all for self-driving cars...when and where they work. Of course our roads should be safer, but let's doing something about it between now and the day they do. Ask any self-driving engineer: the Level 5 self-driving anywhere/everywhere cars you can sleep in are a long way off. Some companies are doing real work. Many are not. Improving human driving safety isn't necessarily sexy, and won't be anywhere near as profitable as the self-driving theater that moves stock prices and startup valuations, but it's the moral choice as long as we have one. My daily driver is a Morgan 3-wheeler; slow and dangerous, with absolutely no safety technology other than a gratuitous seatbelt. I'm in little danger of hurting anyone but myself. Surrounded by cars and trucks every time I drive it to Brooklyn, I take driving deadly seriously. Compared to cars and SUVs, I'm in a casket on wheels. Compared to cyclists and pedestrians, I'm in an armored shell.

