Welcome to the Culturedome: Lexus, Mercedes-Benz Court the Highbrow Set at Art Basel Miami and SXSW

Coming from a comparatively sleepy backwater like New York City, Miami nightlife during Art Basel is a fucking trip. Life starts at midnight with a pounding house beat and herds of polished statues tottering the sidewalks in outfits that clearly took hours to arrange despite containing very little actual clothing. Elective surgeries have become so expert that, except for geriatric giveaways like a cane, or pants, age is nearly impossible to determine outside of 10 paces. Nightclubs play music so loud as to render it an indiscernible roar, and lines of people without clear beginning or end snake across downtown sidewalks, presumably leading into various parties but possibly just looping back into one giant feeder line, an endless ouroboros of expectation.

Above all of this, 300 hundred glowing drones lifted off from the beach and formed a silent, undulating organism that dipped and twisted in the air before breaking itself apart, piece by piece, a procession of drones following one another back down to earth, to dock.

Rome is known for the vast starling murmurations that surge and swell and break like roiling black waves across its skyline; Franchise Freedom had none of that speed or complexity but something about it felt, if not alive, then vital. It was a small, loose sketch of an animal behavior so feral and complex we still don't comprehend it; as recently as the early 20th century, the scientific community was still attributing the phenomenon to a "group soul."

But the potential application to autonomous automotive technology is obvious—imagine a moose wandering onto an 85-mph highway full of self-driving cars that maneuver around the animal like school of mackerel around a marlin—and in fact, Franchise Freedom was co-developed with BMW. It could easily have been a demonstration at SXSW or the Consumer Electronic Show, in Las Vegas, except for the fact that I was watching it from the balcony of a South Beach luxury hotel standing next to Paris Hilton. It was art, sufficiently advanced as to be indistinguishable from technology, trying to conceive an innate animal impulse about which we understand so little it might was well be magic.

Humanity's loss of agency may be our perpetual crisis because we spend so much time working on it.

BIG TECH'S DEATHLESS FUTURE IS A LAUGHABLE SHAM

Here's what art comprehends that technology, by nature, can't: failure and death are fundamental and as such cannot be programmed out in subsequent iterations.

Big Tech sells quite a different pitch: Through technology, a perfect world—which from a commerce perspective translates to, Until a perfect world, more technology. It's as greasy a bit of hucksterism as dick pills or all the benefits of exercise, without the exercise, and accordingly some people believe it with the same fervency that turned those other examples into billion-dollar industries. Believing in the impossibility of something for nothing must serve some higher evolutionary function when you're a slow, weak, chewy delicious animal, because somewhere along the way, we as a species developed a sucker gene.

Automakers, unexpectedly, have landed on the side of art in this debate. Legacy automakers are intimately aware of human cost: death has been an unintended consequence of the automobile since cars were invented, and for this reason, I trust automakers more than any Big Tech company. Carmakers have developed a natural caution which works to my advantage as a consumer. And relative to the Technology-Utopian complex, even the largest automotive conglomerates operate within a fundamentally humanist viewpoint: instead of boring gargantuan holes of indeterminate purpose under major metropolitan areas or unveiling laughable meditations on platform-induced Nirvana, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus and other automakers are at SXSW and Art Basel and race tracks and dealer conferences and car shows and Fashion Weeks and food festivals, spending money to interact with gawky, erratic, indecisive, real people—faces and all.

Harvesting human perspective in the physical world is expensive and inefficient and almost impossible to turn for real profit, but it keeps conversations grounded in reality, and the reality about our autonomous future is that it will always and only ever look like this: an incrementally better, slightly more convenient, somewhat less arduous version of whatever constitutes the reality of the time. Some people will be tickled, others will grumble that it should be better, most folks won't much notice. Private industry will argue with every level of government over who pays for what. Systems will age and fail at inconvenient and dangerous times, like they do now—we may indeed nap and work and watch films in our self-driving cars, but stuff is going to break and go wrong, like always, and people are going to die, like always. The tech and car companies both should be forced to say that frequently and out loud, no matter how it affects stock prices. This resurgent technology worship, as if the aim of Silicon Valley weren't world-eating corporate profits but benevolent godhood, is creepy and sad and needs to stop.

People will die from self-driving cars just like people die from peanuts and bagel slicers and mislabeled medication, and from cancer and war and plastic dry-cleaning bags and having their faces torn off by pet monkeys. There is nothing we cannot use to kill ourselves, technology is both sail and anchor, and if anyone tells you otherwise be sure to keep an eye on your wallet.