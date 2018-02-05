Fiat-Chrysler Desperately Grasps at Relevance with Super Bowl LII Ads

For quite a few years, Chrysler has relied on ads played during the Super Bowl. In 2011, it ran commercials featuring rapper and Detroit native Eminem. The next year, Clint Eastwood gave the audience a rousing speech, using football as a metaphor for America’s hardships. He claims that “America’s second half is about to begin,” just before Chrysler's major brands are flashed on-screen. Those two really represent the best of Fiat-Chrysler’s ads. They’re well crafted, emotional, and probably drove more than a few sales. Today, there are a brand new batch of FCA Super Bowl ads, and most of them fall short of that mark.

FCA’s focus this year seems to be on the Ram and Jeep brands. When you look at its recent sales figures, it’s no wonder why. It ran five ads, three for Jeep, and two for Ram. Let’s get the rundown on each of them.