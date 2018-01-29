The Boring Company's New 'Flamethrower' Proves Elon Musk Has Gone Full Hypebeast

Do you like your life? I do. And it's just common sense that when the zombie apocalypse arrives, one needs to be properly equipped. In a world where tacticool sells and the Call of Duty edition Jeep Wrangler is a real-life truck instead of a discarded Onion headline, you can spot an amateur by his love of form over function.

The latest entry into that specific marketplace is no less ridiculous: Elon Musk is now hawking a "flamethrower."

(Disclaimer: As detailed in a previous post, I have no financial interest in anything Elon Musk does. I do have a serious vested interest in the survival of the human race, however, so any claims to the efficacy of weapons meant to ensure it will be taken at face value.)

According to The Boring Company website, Elon Musk's "flamethrower" retails for $500. I actually think the idea of civilian flamethrowers is great. I'm all for personal defense by whatever means. Enough is one of my favorite movies. But sometimes you need more than Krav Maga. You might need to take on more than one attacker. Pistols and shotguns have their limitations. Think that Walmart special on ARs is going to save you? You might live in a state that limits magazine capacity, or prohibits bump stocks. If you, alone, need to take on a horde of attackers —especially if they're zombies—there is only one choice: a flamethrower.

I know what you're thinking. Zombies aren't real. But the definition of "zombie" exists on a continuum ranging from the flesh-eating undead (least likely) to Cordyceps fungus-infected cannibals or virus-based (scientifically possible).

The zombies depicted in every movie or TV show with the word "dead" in it may seem like a fantasy, but there is theoretical science behind the still-living zombie cannibals in games like The Last of Us and films like 28 Days Later.

And then, of course, there's the question of zombie approach speed, which we'll get to in our head-to-head test.

Which brings us to Musk's very own tweet on the subject: