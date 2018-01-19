New York Might Charge Cars $11.52 to Enter Manhattan—And Drivers Should Love It

In broad strokes, the Fix NYC proposal officially released on Friday would establish a pay-to-drive cordon around the lower third of Manhattan—the city streets below 60th Street, traditionally viewed as the border between the mostly-residential uptown and the largely-commercial downtown . There wouldn't be toll booths to clog things up; instead, drivers would be billed either via their wireless toll transponders (known on the East Coast as E-ZPass) or by having a bill sent to the address registered to the car's license plate. Passenger vehicles would pay $11.52 to enter the central business district, whereas commercial trucks would pay $25.34. Taxis, Ubers, Lyfts, and other for-hire vehicles would be subject to a fee of between $2 and $5. (However, the proposal mentions that "variable and dynamic" prices should be considered, presumably to encourage travel during off-peak hours by reducing the costs at those times.)

Late on Thursday evening, The New York Times hurled up a story on its website that seemed prime to light a fire under the ass of every automotive enthusiast within driving distance of New York City: A panel put together for Governor Andrew Cuomo had dropped its long-anticipated congestion pricing proposal for the city. The Old Gray Lady's headline said it all: " Driving a Car in Manhattan Could Cost $11.52 Under Congestion Plan ."

Now, if you're a fellow lover of cars and driving, your immediate reaction to this was likely something along the lines of visceral outrage. How dare that pinko governor tell us we have to pay almost $12 just to drive into the city! What is this, communist Russia? If I want to jam my 22-foot-long, $100,000 Ford Super Duty down the throat of the West Village, that's my God-given right as an American.

But, when you stop and thinking about it...this congestion pricing plan could be the best thing to happen to New York's driving enthusiasts in a long time.

In this case, the angel is in the details. While the basic idea would seem to leave the 8 million residents of the geographical area known as Long Island (which, technically, includes both two boroughs of NYC as well as the two counties commonly referred to as "Long Island") with no toll-free way to drive off the...well, the very long island, the Fix NYC plan specifies that travel on the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Drive highway—commonly known as "the FDR"—should not be tolled, and the four East Rivers bridges that are currently free should remain that way. That means anyone coming in from Brooklyn or Queens on the Brooklyn Bridge—which connects directly to the FDR—and the 59th Street Bridge, which spits cars out north of the congestion zone.

Assuming a small but meaningful percentage of the current vehicles currently clogging up the FDR at all hours of the day are there because of trips to the central business district (CBD) that wouldn't take place under the Fix NYC plan, and drivers from Brooklyn, Queens, and points farther east might actually wind up with quicker trips north overall. Which would be quite the boon for the thousands of car lovers who reside in those areas, as the best driving roads all lie on the far side of the Gordian Knot of traffic that ties together Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Getting the people who don't really need to drive but do simply for convenience off the road would open it up for those of us who really want to drive.

Likewise, pulling some cars off the roads would help ease the crushing burden on the city's streets, which have degenerated to Third World conditions. When I was in Detroit recently for the North American International Auto Show, my Uber driver started cracking wise about the city's potholes; I started to laugh along...until I realized the streets around me were in better shape than the ones in my hometown. The sheer scale of the problem (New York City has a bit more than 6,000 miles of road) means keeping up with repairs to mend the damage wrought by the insane traffic is all but quixotic...and even when the city does fix the streets, they have to close the lanes to do so, which just generates even more traffic. And we New Yorkers do not handle traffic well.