How The Tesla Model 3 Got #MotorTrended and Lost Car of the Year

Guess who doesn't buy ads? Tesla. Long-term press cars? Elon Musk laughs at you. All-expenses-paid trips to Fremont? Nope. Nada.

I would argue that the Tesla Model 3 should have won by a mile. Even if everything the $TSLA shorts say is true and the Model 3 is literal flaming junk, the Giulia shouldn't have beaten it, because it is worse.

For our purposes, let's assume the Tesla trolls are right, and compare the Model 3 and the Giulia using Motor Trend's own hilariously vague and flexible criteria:

Design Advancement:

"Well-executed exterior and interior styling; innovative vehicle packaging; selection of materials."

The Giulia's exterior is well-executed. It's also totally derivative of every Alfa made for the last fifty years. If competence were king, the Honda Accord should have won. It was one of the finalists, and it's well executed. The Tesla is absolutely unmistakable and, if it's derivative, at least it's derivative of the Model S, which still looks fresh. Even if you think the Model 3's nose is awkward, it presents far more "design advancement" than the Giulia. The Tesla is the very essence of innovative packaging, whereas the Giulia is the same-old-same-old on top of the latest version of same-old.

The Giulia's interior is indeed stylish—I'd even say it's beautiful. It's also made of Legos. Actually, that's an insult to Denmark: the Giulia's interior uses the same cheap switchgear and materials that have aged so badly on everything else to come of out FCA. An Audi this isn't.

What about the Tesla's interior? I think it's stunning. So do all my ex-fiancees. It's super Scandi—so clean. It's just a volume knob away from being perfect. The infotainment and nav make FCA's look like an Atari 2600. The Model 3's HVAC system interface and execution is the biggest advancement since the invention of air conditioning

Even if the build quality is as terrible as critics suggest, the three Model 3's I've been in were no worse than the best Alfa ever made. The Tesla's interior has the benefit of being far simpler, more elegant, and with fewer moving parts. Even if executed poorly, the Model 3's interior design represents the future. The Alfa is stuck in the present, which is the same thing as the past when we're talking about the future. And Tesla is the future.

Engineering Excellence:

"Vehicle concept and execution; clever solutions to packaging, manufacturing and dynamics issues; cost-effective technology that benefits the consumer."

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is already a failure, from engineering to reliability; its myriad problems—especially with the high-performance Quadrifoglio variant—well documented by almost every press outlet not named Motor Trend. None of this benefits the consumer. Selecting it as COTY could benefit Motor Trend, however.

Rumors are, the Model 3 also has some foibles. But unlike the Giulia, it abounds with "clever solutions" and "cost-effective technology that benefits the consumer": a full electric powertrain with a range of 310+ miles; hi-speed charging via Tesla's Supercharger network; wireless updates; Fleet Learning; Autopilot—the list goes on. The Model 3 would have to explode on contact not to win this one.

Efficiency:

"Low fuel consumption and carbon footprint, relative to the vehicle's competitive set."

Motor Trend's editors are clearly not dumb. These are good people. Smart people. I know some of these people. Unless these same people are on the payroll of big oil, it is literally inconceivable that the Alfa would win an "efficiency" contest—even one "relative to the vehicle's competitive set"—over the Tesla. Unless they are fans of the long tailpipe theory, which they should know has been debunked.