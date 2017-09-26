How Michelin Has Already Solved Part of the Trolley Problem

That pesky thought experiment known as The Trolley Problem has been making the rounds again, and once again I’m reminded of the disconnect between the clickbait media, mobility “experts” and the real world. What’s the problem? The traditional definition of the Trolley Problem—like those of the SAE Automation Levels meant to classify self-driving cars—is both stupid and wrong, and masks real world solutions for improving safety today. In the context of self-driving, the Trolley Problem sets up a scenario where a fully autonomous vehicle approaches, say, a mobility expert herding a group of blind children out of a burning conference building where—yup—they had been listening to an Uber-sponsored lecture on the merits of Level 4 autonomy. There is no time to stop or steer around them. The only option is to run them over or steer into the building, killing the vehicle’s occupants. What should the car do? Run them over, obviously, as I’ve already explained in great detail. No one will ever get into a self-driving car that doesn’t favor its occupants. There is either no Trolley Problem, or there will never be self-driving cars. The real problem? Everyone who debates the traditional Trolley Problem. The Trolley Problem never existed except as a time-wasting diversion from solutions right in front of us, partially technological, but mostly in our minds. There is only one choice, and that is to redefine the Trolley Problem by broadening its scope to include the real world factors leading back to the traditional definition, and eliminate them. Luckily, companies like Michelin are already doing that. The Michelin Pilot Experience Last month, in a display of courage rare in the auto sector, Michelin invited me on a press trip to test their new flagship PS4S against Pirelli’s P-Zero Nero GT at a Monterey airstrip. I didn’t need to go to be convinced. I’ve been loyal to the brand for 20+ years, having used Michelin’s best on almost every endurance driving record where I paid for the tires.

Jalopnik unfairly skewered Michelin for an invitee list that included a variety of influencers—you know, those YouTubers with little knowledge, huge followings, and car collections paid for by their parents. I was guilty of joining in with a video mocking one of them for his regurgitation of marketing drivel it was unclear he understood. In hindsight it became clear that both Jalopnik and I had completely missed the point.

Whoever was responsible for the Michelin event is a genius. Whatever your opinion of influencers, kids like Shmee150 are—as Lenin put it—useful idiots in the service of a greater good. As much as I want to believe that influencer glorification of horsepower and specs merely inspires their underage audiences to greater heights of irresponsibility on the road, this isn’t necessarily true. Take a good look at this $1.9M Koenigsegg Regera and what do you see? Michelin’s best.

If Michelin, by inviting influencers to experience and appreciate the difference between tires, can raise state-of-the-art tire technology to the level of glorification now dominated by engine technology and carbon fiber, they are doing more to improve safety than all the self-driving pundits will in the next ten years. Ok, maybe fifty. Cars—human or self-driven—need tires. The decision tree that starts at the house and ends in a crash depends on countless forks. Any technology that leads away from an impact is a good one.

