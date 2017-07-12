The Ford F-150 Is Loved by All—Including 'The Rock' and John Mayer

The Ford F-150 truly has no socioeconomic status. As the number one selling vehicle in the United States, it isn't surprising to here the Ford F-150 is beloved in this country, but the actual extent of that love often goes unnoticed. The best way to describe this is by illustrating the wide variety of people that own a Ford F-150.

The F-150 comes in seven trims and starts at $27,110, but if you are looking to spice up your truck up, one can creep the price all the way to $65,000. Whatever configuration you choose, the badge, frame and status of the truck stay the same. Plenty of affluent people buy Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens because of the social status associated with them. Many of us at The Drive loath the G65's performance and comfort but recognize people will buy them simple as a status symbol. Many automotive manufacturers bank on selling cars a status symbols long after the car becomes out-of-date.

The Ford F-150 marches to a very different beat, in fact, the F-150 is the number one selling vehicle in households earning a total income of over $500,000 a year. With four different engine options, cloth or leather seats, and a myriad of other options celebrities like Chris Pratt, John Mayer and Jason Aldean have been proud to park an F-150 in their drive way.

Rather than rambling on as to why we think the Ford F-150 has found a place in so many people's heart, lets extend the question to our readers. Has Ford done a fantastic job at marketing the F-150 so that it holds no attachments to one socioeconomic class in particular or is the Ford F-150 trim variance so large it can cover the whole spectrum?

Ford has currently sold 429,860 F-Series trucks since January 1st, 2017 and last year Ford sold a total of 820,799 F-Series trucks.