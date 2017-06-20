Old Ambulances Are Dirt Cheap and Ready For a Second Life

Used ambulances are way cheaper than you might think. Think $12,000 for a diesel Ford E-350 dually with a box in the back cheap. Although most ambulances start life around $160,000-$230,000, they quickly depreciate after a hard life of responding to emergencies.

Up until several years ago, the vast majority of ambulances being produced were powered by a Chevy or Ford diesel with a few Rams and Internationals sprinkled in there. Now, EMS agencies are transitioning over to gas as manufacturers pull away from diesel van chassis. With this in mind, there are plenty of Ford E350/E450/F350/F450 for sale along with Chevrolet Expresses, International Terrastarand Ram ambulances for sale.

Many volunteer and less affluent tax districts often resort to purchasing refurbished ambulances to serve their community. This is often a good alternative to buying a new ambulance since one with just 20,000 miles could go for $60,000 to $70,000 less than a new one. However, once you pass the 100,000 mile mark, ambulance values really take a nose dive and they become more obtainable for public purchase. With this in mind, what would you do with an ambulance if you were able to get your hands on one? Many retired ambulances can be seen being the center of the party around a tailgate or assisting the local plumbing company but we have a sneaky feeling our reader base has a few other ideas up their sleeve.

For example, you can transform your ambulance into an RV: