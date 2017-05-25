It is indisputable that radar detectors matter more than ever, but what is the world’s best radar detector? Ask the wrong question, get the wrong answer. The arsenal of law enforcement has vastly changed since the first civilian radar detectors hit the market 40 years ago. A radar detector is useless against laser guns. Laser detection is pointless without laser jammers. What about unmarked police cars pacing traffic? Or air patrols?

Your basic stand-alone radar detector is the proverbial knife in a gunfight.

The real question is: What is the best solution for avoiding speeding tickets, right or wrong?

The answer isn’t as easy as buying a single box at any price. A radar detector is merely one tool in your arsenal, not some magic potion that will protect you 100% of the time. All those detector reviewers comparing sensitivity, ergonomics, packaging and price? Dilettantes discussing gilded bricks. It’s true. Most radar detectors—even those that look good on paper—are a primitive vestige of the pre-smartphone era: sealed boxes with hard-coded software. They are unable to keep up with or address the myriad evolving threats to their users.

The detection sector is 10+ years behind even basic connected consumer electronics, so identifying the best possible solution requires working backwards from the perfect system, which must include the following features:

Directional Display

A detector’s sole purpose is to save time and money. Any information that helps you maintain your speed is good. Any information (or lack thereof) that slows you down unnecessarily is bad. Therefore, any detector without a clear display indicating the direction of an incoming threat cannot fulfill its purpose, and is worthless.

Why? Suppose the world’s best detector sans display lights up indicating a potential threat. Is it ahead of you or behind? Three miles away or one? Impossible to know. You must slow down. You’ve now lost time. If the threat is ahead, how do you know when you’ve passed it? Until you locate the threat, you don’t. More time lost. If you had known the threat was to the rear, you might have maintained speed, or even accelerated.

No directional display? You bought a brick. Sell it, slow down, and use Waze.

Front & Rear Sensors

You wouldn’t drive without a rear-view mirror, so why would you use a detector without sensors in both directions? A directional display won’t work without them, ergo, these are mandatory. For those people who only mount sensors in the front: Good luck.

Laser Jammers

Laser detection is absolutely useless without jamming functionality. Unlike radar, once you’re hit by laser, you’re caught. Is laser jamming essential? Here’s a chart of where police use lasers in the United States. If you can install these legally, do it. Illegally? That's your business—and don’t ask me in the comments where to get it done.

Sensitivity & ADAS Filtration

The very best radar detectors will all detect radar threats of virtually any type well outside police radar guns’ effective range, in virtually all conditions. Sensitivity isn’t the problem, nor are the traditional X-Band false alarms so common in urban areas.

No, the biggest problem is the rise of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like radar cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. These use frequencies overlapping with police radar operating in what’s called K-Band. Different ADAS suites use slightly different frequencies within K-Band, and the brute force method of filtering all of them out may lead to silencing the very threats one needs to hear.

Which brings us to...

Software Upgradeability

Your desktop or smartphone is only as safe as the latest security update. Why would you expect your anti-radar/laser solution to be any different? The rise of ADAS means that radar (and soon Lidar) will become pervasive. All that Lidar you hear about in the context of self-driving cars? Lidar = Laser = more potential false alarms.

The only solution is one that is upgradeable. As police and civilian radar and Lidar evolve, so must filtration algorithms. This means software upgrades that can behaviorally distinguish between police and civilian ADAS operating in the same frequencies and wavelengths.

Upgradeability requires more than mailing in your unit every few years for an update. False alarms are evolving faster than threats, and crippling the effectiveness of even the best countermeasures. Every time a car is updated or released with new ADAS hardware—and possibly even when a manufacturer updates their ADAS software over the air or at a dealer—filtration algorithms will need to be updated as well. This requires...

Real Connectivity

Sealed-box detectors in 2017? Be serious. USB inputs? What a kludge. A cutting edge solution should have 4G/LTE built-in, if not wifi. Smartphones and iPads in the same range price do. Besides, how else are you going to conveniently update your absolutely essential database of fixed threats. Please read on:

Fixed Threat Database

Countless GPS devices and phone apps come preloaded with red-light and speed camera locations. These change. If these change before your database has been updated, you’re screwed.

GPS-enabled

Everyone knows exactly where on their daily commute their detector goes off for no reason. Mute switches are so 1997. I want a GPS markup/tagging function that integrates with the fixed threat database, allowing me to identify fixed false alarms by location. The only argument against this is that muting by location may mask a real threat, a problem solved by combining GPS, filtration updates and—

Crowdsourcing

There is no substitute. The world’s greatest detection/jamming suite can only benefit from maximizing data across a network, and correlating it to local information. Whereas Waze relies on active input by users who spot police and enter it via its cutesy UI, imagine a platform that actively shared real radar and laser signals across the network, cross-checked both against a list of popular speed traps and patrol zones, and created a historical database ranking risk by location, time, day and date. The foundation of such a platform existed in the now defunct Trapster. If only Trapster hadn’t been acquired and abandoned by Nokia.

If only.

Be Built-in, Concealed & Shielded

Built-in, so you never have to worry about mounting hardware and turning it on. Concealed, because cops assume people with detectors are up to no good, and in some states detectors/jammers are illegal. Electromagnetically shielded, because where they’re illegal police often use radar detector detectors.

That’s quite a list. Now let’s take a look at the best you can buy today.

The Current State The Art

The good news? There are several options that deliver a mostly perfect solution. The bad news? None of them come cheap. The best solution depends on you, how much you want to suffer, and how much you want to spend on the best solution available today.

There are only two factors that matter: 1. Do you believe in the power of crowdsourced data and ecosystem? 2. Do police use lasers where you drive.

if you believe in ecosystem, there is only one choice at this time.

As for laser, the effectiveness of any built-in solution depends on what kind of laser guns police use where you drive, and whether your system can jam them. If you can afford these solutions, you (or someone you're paying) need to do some homework.