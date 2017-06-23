How to Parallel Park an Airstream Trailer in Brooklyn

There are many things to love about an Airstream. It is a thing of beauty. It’s curves are timeless. It could have been made in 1917, 2017 or 2117. When I park and sit with the door open to the sidewalk, people ask me if it’s an antique. It’s not. This one came right from the Airstream factory floor to my office. However, like cars, nothing has fundamentally changed about the travel trailer since 1910, when the first Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau debuted at Madison Square Garden—just 6 miles as the crow flies from where I’m now parked.

It is a small living space on two wheels that you tow behind your car. Simple as that.

What is not simple is parking this rig. It is 19 feet long from the chromed rear bumper to the front of the living room, plus another three of trailer hitch, plus another 19 feet of Toyota Tundra up ahead. Maneuvering through a campground is tough. That’s 41 feet of vehicle, with a slippery pivot point right in the dead center of it.

Yesterday evening, I had to find a way to insinuate my trailer and truck into a 50-foot space along a park in North Brooklyn.

Have you ever ridden one of those trick circus bikes with the opposite-steering handlebars? It’s basically impossible. You pedal along and then the second you try and turn you fall onto your face and everyone laughs. This is similar, except no one is laughing.

I began by adapting the general concept of parallel parking: Pull your vehicle parallel to the car in front of the space, reverse straight until you’re in line with the parallel vehicle’s rear bumper, then turn in, etc etc. I’m damn good at parallel parking just about any car.

But in this scenario, you have to remove all vision. The side-view mirrors of the Tundra can’t see behind the Airstream (though there are camera setups available; I highly recommend you get one). Also, there’s a lot of traffic in NYC most times of the day, and its patience is extremely limited.