Top Gear America's New Test Track is Being Sued by Former Driving Instructor

In February, a fatal crash occurred during a driving event at SpeedVegas in Nevada. Two people lost their lives in the accident including a Canadian traveler and a company driving instructor. With the tourist at the wheel, the Lamborghini Aventador they were piloting spun off track, struck a barrier, and continued to catch on fire. The incident has been under review by SpeedVegas executives since, and according to Los Angeles Review-Journal, former driving instructor Francisco Durban has filed a lawsuit against SpeedVegas for being "unnecessarily dangerous". This news follows Top Gear America's announcement just five days ago that SpeedVegas would be the host track for the television series.

The report from Review-Journal claims that Durban is suing SpeedVegas LLC as well as land owner Scott Gragson. Durban was employed by the company from March 2016 until his eventual termination. He is quoted saying that the SpeedVegas track "is inherently, excessively and unnecessarily dangerous in design and operation.” He goes onto claim that some of the facility's cars were not maintained properly, including the Aventador that was involved in the February crash.

Durban says that some of the aftermarket equipment fitted to the car had been "subject to a safety recall", reports Jalopnik. The claimed conditions were “a threat to plaintiff, his co-workers as well as customers of SpeedVegas", according to Durban.

Review-Journal included this in their report of the lawsuit.