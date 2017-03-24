The Next Tesla Roadster Will Be Faster Than the Model S P100D
Elon Musk confirmed the news in a Tweet earlier today.
The Roadster was Tesla's first production model that introduced the company to the public. Though not particularly impressive by today's standards, it made a statement for the company back in 2008 to the rest of the auto industry, showing Tesla's dedication to electric cars. Now that Tesla has built its EV empire over the course of 9 years, head honcho Elon Musk looks to bring the Roadster moniker back and make it more impressive than ever. In a recent series of tweets discussing the company's future models, he tipped us off that the next Roadster will be the fastest in the lineup come time for its release.
That's a serious claim—remember that Tesla's Model S P100D is currently the quickest accelerating car on the market, hitting 60 miles per hour in a whiplash-inducing 2.28 seconds. That means the Roadster will be a world beater in every sense of the term. Although Musk didn't release any specifics with the claim, he wants to make sure everyone is aboard the hype train up until the Roaster's unveiling.
To achieve such performance with an ethos similar to the last model, it will take a lot of R&D on Tesla's part. We expect it to usher in another era for the manufacturer, perhaps with great advances in lightweight battery pack technology. Musk says in the tweet that the next Roadster is "a few years away," so we won't get too excited until we see the project come to life.
We'll make sure to keep up to date with Mr. Musk's Twitter feed as that's where the latest news usually leaks.
