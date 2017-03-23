This  Fiat 500 Abarth Has 404 HP

For most people, the Fiat 500 Abarth has plenty of power—its stock 160-hp inline-four generates enough zip to make the relatively fat little car feel quick enough to dart around any urban area with ease. But that stock power wasn't enough for the deranged folks at Pogea Racing, a German tuning shop, who packed an additional 264-hp into the car's stock displacement of 1.4 liters, which now puts out 404-hp.

To achieve that impressive figure, Pogea Racing stripped nearly everything from the stock engine and threw in motorsport-spec pieces, including new cams and connecting rods, a bigger turbo, CNC-ed heads, high-pressure fuel injectors, and a bigger throttle body, among many others. The gearbox was reinforced to cope with the considerable power increase—as was the engine block—it has a new, stronger clutch, and Pogea Racing even added a limited-slip differential. (This is still front-wheel drive, mind you.) Stopping that brute power are six-piston brakes. A carbon fiber engine dressing kit cloaks the intake manifold and the engine itself, giving this Fiat 500 Abarth a particularly menacing look.

The exterior look continues the carbon fiber theme, too—in fact, the entire body kit is made of the stuff. Where there isn't carbon fiber, there's a matte grey paint scheme that's been apparently lifted from the Lamborghini Reventon. Despite the cute dimensions of the Fiat 500, Pogea Racing's aesthetic touches make this modified car look anything but.

Check out the gallery below.