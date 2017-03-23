MINI Celebrates 15 Years of Sales in the United States

Fifteen years ago today, the British auto manufacturer MINI made its way to the states. Fast forward to present day and MINI has sold 725,000 cars across the country. In 2002, MINI only had one model, the Hardtop, in its portfolio but has since expanded to five different models, most of which are a little bigger than their predecessor. The Hardtop 2 door, Hardtop 4 door, Countryman, Clubman and Convertible each have their own unique features, but none of the lineup starts at over $27,000.

The brand has done fantastic job at bringing sporty and luxury appeal to an affordable segment. Whatever the brand is doing, it appears to be working as MINI went from 66 US dealerships in 2002 to 127 US dealerships in 2017. MINI has won six awards from J.D. Power for sales satisfaction and has proven to be a brand with a loyal customer base. MINIs have also gained wide popularity due to the vast number of customizable features on each model. The Drive would like to congratulate MINI on its 15 year anniversary in the US.