Mazda Gives the MX-5 Miata a Hardtop Option…But Just for Racing Customers
The removable hardtop will be available exclusively for the MX-5 Cup.
If you haven't been able to take your Mazda MX-5 Cup car to some races because of hardtop requirements, fret no more. Mazda Motorsports has just announced that both MX-5 Cup owners and prospective owners alike can now order a factory-approved removable hardtop, so you won't be precluded from any future races.
David Cook, business development manager at Mazda Motorsports, said, "While our first year was spent concentrating on the successful launch of the MX-5 Cup car in our Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, we knew that was just one arena for customers. Now with an available hardtop, Mazda racers can compete in SCCA and NASA Club Racing and in the Pirelli World Challenge TCA class."
It won't be cheap, though. The removable hardtop will cost $4,420—18 percent of the cost of a brand-new Miata street car.
Mazda Motorsports will be taking orders from both current MX-5 Cup owners and folks who have have committed to purchasing the track-only Miata. Deliveries will begin next month.
