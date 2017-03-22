Australian Cops Score a Mercedes-AMG E43 For Highway Patrol Duty

The Victoria Police department in Australia recently took delivery of a fully-loaded 2017 Mercedes-AMG E43 for its highway patrol. The unit will primarily be used for safety events to promote the collision avoidance features of the Mercedes, as well as other safety features available in new cars.

The Victoria Police have made it very clear that promoting safety is a big topic for the department, and the AMG E43 is a great way to grab people’s attention at events. Between the vibrant striping and Christmas tree-style emergency lights, it will be very hard to miss this cop car.

The department has posted a video driving the car around a race track, in order to demonstrate the vehicle’s radar and sensor systems. One nice feature of the E43 is that it has Collision Prevention Assist, where the vehicle automatically applies the brakes if it senses a possible collision.

The Mercedes-AMG E43 will remain in the Victoria Police Highway Patrol’s possession for a year before heading back to Mercedes-AMG. That said, we assume the department will get plenty of use out of it over the next 12 months.