Ford Releases VR Video of 2017 F-150 Raptor Racing in the Baja 1000

Last November, Ford Performance participated in the Baja 1000 with the all-new 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor. The F-150 Raptor was entered into the stock class and raced a grueling 850 miles across Mexico. This isn’t the first time Ford has raced a stock Raptor in the competition, but it is the first time an EcoBoost engine was put through its paces in the event. The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 making 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque allowed the Raptor to place third in the stock class.

As a way to give the public a feel for the brutal journey, Ford Performance has released a virtual reality (VR) video of clips from the Baja race. The VR footage allows viewers to navigate a 360-degree view of the action and ride along with the drivers as they traverse the harsh terrain. (Ford also makes sure to mention that there was a fleet of Raptors, other F-150s, and Super Duties following the stock Raptor to perform pit stops and fuel-ups for the drivers.)

We understand this might not be the best VR video out there, but it serves as a great inside look at the violent testing the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor went through before it hit the showroom floor.