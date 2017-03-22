Flawless $2.1 Million Tucker 48 Will Make You Sad You're Not Rich

With only 47 surviving examples, each and every Tucker '48 has its own well-documented story. Some have enjoyed a pampered life in the hands of wealthy collectors, others have been hidden away from creditors and seized in narcotics raids. One even sat in a barn for the last thirty years. But it's car #1046 that's had maybe the strangest ride over the last seventy years—converted to a front-engine setup in the mid-1960s using a 390 V8 and chassis from a Mercury Monterey Parklane, it's been literally rebuilt from the ground up and brought back to original specs by noted Tucker experts Nostalgic Motoring, resulting in probably the nicest '48 on the planet right now.

Now before you start throwing things at the thought of someone carving up a Tucker, keep in mind that after the company went out of business at the conclusion of its (mostly nonsense) SEC trial in 1950, the cars were seen as more as curiosities than collectibles - except for a man named Nick Jenin, who started buying up Tuckers through the rest of the decade and assembled a collection of ten that he would bring to various fairs and exhibitions as "The Fabulous Tuckers." He loved them so much that he wanted his daughter to have one she could drive every day, but understanding the car's complexity, he decided to convert #1046 to a standard front-engine layout using an Oldsmobile donor.