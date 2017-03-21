This 1,000-HP Acura Integra Can Run the Quarter Mile in 10.2 Seconds

From now on, whenever people say it’s difficult to put over 300 wheel horsepower to the ground on a front wheel drive car, we're just going to laugh. The gentleman with the car in this article throws 1,000 whp to the ground in his old Acura Integra. Granted, his Integra has undergone heavy modification, but it's still a front wheel drive car at the end of the day.

According to KSL.com, owner Chase Jenson got the car in 2011 and had a few setbacks in his build. Jenson initially swapped in a 1.6-liter dual cam VTEC four-cylinder with a turbo into the Integra, but that kicked the can after several thousand miles. He then opted for a 1.8-liter until he could save up enough money for an LS/VTEC with a bigger turbo making 600 hp. However, the engine once again bit the dust.