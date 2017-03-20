Watch a Tesla Model S P100D Whip a Modified Camaro ZL1 With a 10.7-Second Quarter-Mile
Even a completely stock Model S P100D, however, is only a tenth of a second behind.
By this point, we're all pretty well acquainted with the accelerative prowess of Tesla's top-tier Model S. Every new high-performance version of Elon Musk's wünder-sedan redefines what the automotive world considers a quick luxury car—and the latest one, the Model S P100D, is no exception, capable of blasting from 0-60 in less than 2.3 seconds. And, as the folks at DragTimes discovered, it can also knock out a quarter-mile time that humbles most muscle cars: 10.723 seconds at 121.49 miles per hour.
That drag time, set last Friday at the Palm Beach International Raceway, marks the fastest official quarter-mile time ever set by a Model S. The blue P100D did have a little bit of help in doing so, however; according to Teslarati, it was wearing wider tires than a regular Model S, and rocked a pair of lightweight TSW rims. That was enough to help it demolish a modified fifth-gen Chevy Camaro ZL1, which cooked off an 11.233 at 132.14 mph. (The stock fifth-gen ZL1, for what it's worth, did a 12.3 @ 119 in Car and Driver testing.)
To see how that car compares to a stock model, the DragTimes crew also tested a fresh-off-the-showroom new Model S P100D (the white one in the video). In spite of its stock shoes and heavy options load—including the panoramic glass roof and seven-seat interior configuration—the factory-spec Tesla cooked off a 10.875 second quarter-mile blast at a trap speed of 121.45 mph.
- RELATEDWatch a Tesla Model S Crash Into a Barrier on AutopilotReminder: always pay attention when using Autopilot.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Tesla Model S Beat A 600 HP Chevelle on the Drag StripWho wins in the battle of naturally aspirated V-8 versus batteries? It's surprisingly close.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Tesla Autopilot 2.0 Fail Terribly in a Model SThis Tesla Model S Autopilot 2.0 failure is a bracing reminder that humans should still drive cars—for now.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Driver Uses His Model S to Stop Runaway Car on AutobahnA German utilitarian summons his Tesla Model S to slow down a car behind him driven by an unconscious man.READ NOW
- RELATEDWe Talked To The Tesla Model S Driver Rear-Ended By A 40-Ton SemiThe man driving this Tesla Model S tells The Drive what it feels like to go from from 0 to 40 in 0.1 seconds. Spoiler alert: It makes Ludicrous Mode feel slow.READ NOW