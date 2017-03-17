Man Arrested At Border After 4 Undocumented Immigrants Were Found in Car Trunk

Customers police at the San Ysidro border in San Diego arrested a 24-year-old man Tuesday after they found four Chinese immigrants stuffed in his car's trunk, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

The driver who has not yet been named is a U.S. citizen and was attempting to come in America from Tijuana at around 5:45 p.m. in a white 2014 Chrysler 200, according to the release. When arriving at the crossing, the vehicle was circled by a Customs and Border Patrol canine that is trained to find illegal substances and humans, and the dog did just that. The canine showed signs that there was something afoot in the trunk and after opening it, officers found three women and a man. Police later found that none of the four had the right paperwork to come into the country, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken in and is looking at human smuggling charges. Police have seized the Chrysler.