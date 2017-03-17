Florida Woman 'Almost Crashes' Car After Snake Crawls Out of Air Vent 

A woman in Florida was driving her car on a four-lane highway on March 10 when she was startled by the appearance of a snake slithering out of one of her vehicle's air vents, Buzzfeed reports.

Monica Dorsett got off the roadway, exited her car, and shut her vehicle's door on the snake until her husband came to assist further, the report said.

"All of a sudden see the snake coming out of the vent near my left hand,” Dorsett said to BuzzFeed. “It took me a second to realize—that is real."

According to DailyMail, the animal Dorsett met was a non-venomous red rat snake.