Indian Motorcycle Sells Out Limited Edition 'Jack Daniel's' Chieftain in 10 Minutes

Well, that was quick.

On Monday, Indian Motorcycles announced a limited-edition Chieftain designed in collaboration with Tennessee whiskey-maker Jack Daniel's. This was the second year in a row the two companies partnered up for a JD-edition Indian. The first year, the allotment of 150 limited-edition Jack Daniel's Indian Springfield and Indian Chief Vintage sold out in 8 hours; this year, the company received pre-order deposits for all 100 limited edition Chieftains in just 10 minutes.

Buyers will get a bespoke black-and-white crystal paint job with Jack Daniel's-inspired charcoal accents, a bunch of JD's "Old No. 7" logos, a 200-watt premium audio system, 7-inch Ride Command infotainment screen, and other amenities. (And, just in case there's any bashing on about the mixed messaging of a collaboration between a motor vehicle and a booze company, a handy "Bottle and Throttles Don't Mix" mantra is inscribed right on the bike.)