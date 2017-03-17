Tesla Will Discontinue its Cheapest Model
The Model S 60, with its restricted 60 kWh battery pack, will be put out to pasture.
Tesla will cease taking orders for its cheapest car—the Model S 60 and 60D—starting next month in April, according to Elecktrek. The Model S 60, which starts at $68,000, comes equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack from the factory, but its output is limited to 60 kWh by Tesla software. For a fee, however, Model S 60 owners can unlock the full battery potential, which most owners apparently do.
To "streamline the ordering process," Tesla will do away with this profit-raking tactic entirely, starting on April 16, 2017—the last day to place an order for a Model S 60 or 60D. And with the introduction of Model 3 on the horizon, the decision to remove the entry-level Model S from Tesla's range is likely a deliberate move to widen the gap even more between the brand's entry-level car and its more premium offering. Also, as performance versions of the Model 3 will likely creep into Model S pricing territory—namely, the Model S 60's price—removing the entry-level Model S 60 should avoid brand cannibalization.
If you can't wait for the Model 3 to come out and don't want to drop a ton of coin on a Tesla—which is an all-too easy thing to do—your time's running out.
- RELATEDTesla Has Raised $1.2 Billion Prior to Model 3 LaunchThis should cover the automaker from being "close to the edge" on cash.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Owner Tracks Down His Stolen Car Using the Automaker's AppTesla's app helped save the day.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Tesla Model 3 Roll Down a Street Near SpaceX HQA rare sighting of the upcoming entry-level Tesla.READ NOW
- RELATEDElon Musk's Plan for the First Tesla Commercial Came From a 10-Year-OldThe Tesla CEO has decided to start a competition for fans to submit their own ads after a Michigan fifth-grader dropped the suggestion on him.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Tesla Model S Crash Into a Barrier on AutopilotReminder: always pay attention when using Autopilot.READ NOW