Watch a 2017 Subaru WRX STI Attack A Bobsled Run
Driver Mark Higgins appeared to enjoy the jarring dash down the track.
The 2017 Subaru WRX STI is an extremely capable winter vehicle, but every car has its limits—right? Apparently not, as Subaru sent a rally-ready WRX STI sedan down the Saint Mortiz-Celerina Olympic Bobrun with Mark Higgins at the helm.
Powered by a 305 horsepower turbocharged boxer engine, the AWD WRX STI is perfect for tackling hairy situations, now including extremely tight and icy “roads.” The video starts off fairly tame but as the vehicle begins to pick up speed and take hard corners, the WRX STI’s body paneling starts to suffer the consequences. Over the length of the run, the WRX is smashed up against walls, blasting through barriers and receiving some moderate cosmetic damage. Still, the car makes it to the bottom in one piece and Mark Higgins is smiling all the while.
The Drive does not recommend you recreate any of these events on your own, but it is safe to say the 2017 Subaru WRX STI is capable of tackling any winter obstacle you throw at it.
