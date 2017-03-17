Trump's 1988 Cadillac Golden Series Limousine Goes to Auction

Since Donald Trump took office, many of his former vehicles have hit the auction block, including a Lamborghini Diablo and a Ferrari F430. Now, a 1988 Cadillac Golden Series joins that crew. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three vehicles have gone or are currently going for way more than their book value.

According to auction house Bonhams, Trump’s limo will go for somewhere between $12,500 and $15,000 on Sunday at Goodwood. The 1988 Caddy comes equipped with standard amenities for the era, like a VCR player and fax machine—there's even a safe. The interior is comprised of Rosewood paneling and fine Italian leather seats with the Trump logo stitched into them.

This 1988 Cadillac Golden Series utilizes a GMC C-platform and is powered by a 5.0-liter V-8. The build was done by Dillinger Coach Works and was presented to Trump at the 1988 Limousine and Chauffeur Show in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The limo was one of two concepts by Cadillac in a grander project entailing 50 limos for Trump, Inc. Trump opted not to go through with the full purchase and only bought one of the concepts.

The limo was most recently owned by mechanic Craig Eyres and was kept in Gloucester, MA.