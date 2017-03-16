Sled Dogs Pulled a Jeep Cherokee Out Of the Snow in Alaska, Because Alaska
Which is way cuter than getting pulled out by a tow truck.
The amount of strength a group of canines has when put together is incredible, as evidenced in this situation where a group of sled dogs in Alaska helped pull a Jeep out of the snow near Fairbanks, Alaska on Sunday, The Fairbanks Daily News Miner reports.
Tourists were admiring a river when they realized their Jeep Cherokee was stuck in the snow. Lucky for them, snow dog musher Neil Eklund and his son were heading home after giving a tour with their dogs and were kind enough to help out, The Fairbanks Daily News Miner reports.
“There was about 4 feet of snow there, so after we dropped off the people riding with us, we came back, hooked up to the car and helped them pull it out," said Eklund to The Fairbanks Daily News Miner.
After some light digging, Eklund's nine dogs were able to get the Cherokee unstuck, the news report said.
“We all tugged and pushed,” he said. “The dogs had a lot of fun with it. When you have them all synced in unison, they can really pull.”
Eklund and his son run dog sled tour company Skookum Expeditions, and the elder participated in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 1981 and 1983, but lacked the experience of pulling a car out with his dogs before, the news report said. Apparently, that wasn't an issue.
“I guess they were headed to Nome or something on the Iditarod trail,” Eklund said. “They weren’t getting it with just people pushing; that wasn’t working. At least it’s a good story for them to tell when they go back home.”
As long as the dogs don't mind, this sounds like pretty great way to get pulled out of the snow.
