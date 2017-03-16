4th Annual Air-Cooled Porsche Celebration Luftgekühlt Will Be on May 7, 2017

This year's Luftgekühlt—the fourth annual gathering of air-cooled Porsches, their owners, and fanatics alike—will take place on May 7th and starts at 7 o'clock, according to an email sent by the event team. The exact location is still yet to be announced, but the event will take place near the Los Angeles harbor area—which isn't all that strange, given that every Luft has happened in the L.A. area since its inception.

For those of you not in the know, Luftgekühlt—German for "air-cooled"—is an event that Le Mans-winning Porsche factory driver Patrick Long and his longtime friend, Howie Idelson, a creative director in Southern California, created to celebrate the tradition of the air-cooled neunelfer. In past years, everything from early 356s to race-prepped 935s and R-Gruppe specials have assembled in one area, making the perfect setting from which to ogle some of the most important cars in the world.

More specifics are expected to be released on April 1. But start planning now, because whether you're a Porsche fan or not, this is one event you won't want to miss.