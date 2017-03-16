4th Annual Air-Cooled Porsche Celebration Luftgekühlt Will Be on May 7, 2017
Start packing your bags (and oil) for Patrick Long's giant celebration of air-cooled Porsches.
This year's Luftgekühlt—the fourth annual gathering of air-cooled Porsches, their owners, and fanatics alike—will take place on May 7th and starts at 7 o'clock, according to an email sent by the event team. The exact location is still yet to be announced, but the event will take place near the Los Angeles harbor area—which isn't all that strange, given that every Luft has happened in the L.A. area since its inception.
For those of you not in the know, Luftgekühlt—German for "air-cooled"—is an event that Le Mans-winning Porsche factory driver Patrick Long and his longtime friend, Howie Idelson, a creative director in Southern California, created to celebrate the tradition of the air-cooled neunelfer. In past years, everything from early 356s to race-prepped 935s and R-Gruppe specials have assembled in one area, making the perfect setting from which to ogle some of the most important cars in the world.
More specifics are expected to be released on April 1. But start planning now, because whether you're a Porsche fan or not, this is one event you won't want to miss.
- RELATEDThis Is the Next Generation of Air-Cooled Porsche InfluencersThe 6 people who are preserving the legacy of these magical little cars.READ NOW
- RELATEDBuy Patrick Long’s Rally-Prepped ’85 Porsche 911Partly because it's for charity, mostly because it's sinfully cool.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Panamera Sport Hybrid Is the Porsche Wagon You've Dreamed AboutAll those hints that Porsche would finally build a five-door Panamera? They finally panned out.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Porsche 993 Turbo Cabriolet Just Sold for $1.4 MillionThis unicorn, auctioned off Wednesday at RM Sotheby's in Paris, was just one of 14 993-model Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolets ever made.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche 935 Turbo and Vintage Transporter: The Perfect Gentleman’s AccessorySomebody, please fetch them for us.READ NOW