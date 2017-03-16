Buy This Bonkers WWII Half-Track Motorcycle

So, the Hermann Göring-edition early Beetle on eBay didn't do it for you? Too... pedestrian? Maybe one too many seats? Or perhaps it's just that you need something that has tank treads and low range but is also completely open to the elements, so you can really experience the outdoors. Well, might we suggest you get yourself to Goodwood this weekend for the 75th Members' Meeting, where Bonhams will be auctioning off this mid-1940s German SdKfz 2 Kettenkrad.

Powered by a 1.5 liter engine from the Opel Olympia, this light duty half-track follows the same patterns as other German military machines from World War II - ingenious and well made in some regards, but bizarre and, frankly, completely insane in others. Featuring a hand-twisted throttle and foot-operated clutch, the Kettenkrad (a combination of the German words for "tracks" and "motorcycle") could hit almost 50 mph, making it the fastest half-track vehicle of the war. It could also be operated without the front wheel attached, turning it into a full-on mini tank.