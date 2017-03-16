Would You Buy a $200,000 1971 Bronco from Classic Ford Broncos?
At some point, price just becomes irrelevant.
Ford Broncos have been a fan favorite among off-road enthusiasts and beach communities for decades. With classic designs, honking V-8s, and an open cabin, the Bronco has thrived in summer environments and among outdoorsmen.
If you are lucky enough to have a fair amount of expendable income, we at The Drive have to suggest that you check out Classic Ford Broncos in Columbus, Ohio. Founded by Bryan Rood over 10 years ago, Classic Ford Bronco has done a wonderful job of restomodding 1966 to 1977 Broncos, transforming these classic SUVs into modern-day monsters.
Maintaining a largely original exterior aside from a lift kit and fender flares, the Classic Ford Broncos are gorgeous pieces of art. The particular Bronco we are looking at in this article is a 1971 Brittany Blue Bronco, with a custom leather and patterned interior. From there on out, parts are taken up a notch.
Under the hood of the 1971 Bronco is a 415-horsepower 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 linked to a 4R70W automatic transmission, Atlas II transfer case, and Dana 44 front end. In order to combat the beach and other offroad terrain customers may come across, Classic Ford Broncos has equipped the truck with a 2-inch Billet aluminum body lift, a 2-inch Bilstein 5100 Series suspension and 33-inch BF Goodrich tires. In order to produce a nice growl from the 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood, Classic Ford Broncos has opted to install a Borla muffler and 3-inch exhaust.
The interior of the Bronco is a nice hybrid between luxury and utility. The seats and door panels are a nice leather/fabric blend, but the floor has been ripped up and replaced with rhino lining so users can easily wash out the truck in between adventures. The old speaker system is also swapped out for Kicker speakers along with an 8-inch subwoofer to shameless blare the Grateful Dead as you barrel over dunes.
If this 1971 Bronco sounds like your dream truck, however, be prepared to shell out $200,000.
