Would You Buy a $200,000 1971 Bronco from Classic Ford Broncos?

Ford Broncos have been a fan favorite among off-road enthusiasts and beach communities for decades. With classic designs, honking V-8s, and an open cabin, the Bronco has thrived in summer environments and among outdoorsmen.

If you are lucky enough to have a fair amount of expendable income, we at The Drive have to suggest that you check out Classic Ford Broncos in Columbus, Ohio. Founded by Bryan Rood over 10 years ago, Classic Ford Bronco has done a wonderful job of restomodding 1966 to 1977 Broncos, transforming these classic SUVs into modern-day monsters.

Maintaining a largely original exterior aside from a lift kit and fender flares, the Classic Ford Broncos are gorgeous pieces of art. The particular Bronco we are looking at in this article is a 1971 Brittany Blue Bronco, with a custom leather and patterned interior. From there on out, parts are taken up a notch.