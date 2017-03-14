VW CEO Says Brand Could Talk With Fiat Chrysler Over Potential Merger

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller said he could be open to speaking with Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne about a merger, Reuters reports. This comes after the CEO shoved off the idea of chatting with Marchionne claiming VW had too much on its hands as it attempted to pull through the fallout of the Dieselgate scandal.

"I am not ruling out a conversation," said VW CEO Matthias Mueller to journalists after a news conference.

But last week, Mueller had a different story. "We are not ready for talks about anything," he said to Reuters at the Geneva Motor Show last week. "I haven't seen Marchionne for months."

Though Mueller changed his stance on conversing with Marchionne, it appears that no actual steps have been taken from either side to actually get a meeting in place.

"It would be very helpful if Mr. Marchionne were to communicate his considerations to me too and not just to you," said Mueller.

Currently, FCA has just around 7 percent of European market share and is struggling profit-wise partially because of its investments in future car tech, according to Reuters.

"I am pretty confident about the future of Volkswagen, with or without Marchionne," Mueller said.