Watch a Ford Mustang Crash Into a Lamborghini Dealership

As reglar Internet goers are well aware of by now, the Ford Mustang as racked up a reputation for being somewhat prone to accidents—especially of the snap-oversteer and uncontrolled slide varieties. It's an unfounded mark on the muscle car's character, to be frank. We at The Drive tend to blame the user, not the tool, for such problems—after all, no Ford Mustang is about to slide across a street and overcorrect itself into a crowd without a ham-fisted driver manning the controls.

Nevertheless, the Mustang's crash-happy reputation is likely to persist as long as new videos like this one, which depicts a fifth-gen Mustang wiping out into the edge of a Lamborghini dealership's parking lot, keep bouncing onto the web.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on March 11th, shows a black Ford Mustang wearing Texas plates being filmed by a following car as it leaves the Lamborghini dealership. As the muscle car pulls onto the wet road, the driver gooses it, kicking the rear end out with style. At which point, things go pear-shaped fast: the driver overcorrects not once but twice, sending the Mustang careening over the curb and straight into some construction fencing at the dealership's edge, narrowly missing a Corvette Z06, a Cadillac Escalade, a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder...and, somewhat ironically, another Ford Mustang.