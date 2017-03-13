Baby Driver Trailer Shows a Subaru WRX Getting Sideways 

Finding a new movie that tunes in with gearheads is rare nowadays, but after watching these trailers, it looks like Baby Driver might have some promise.

The preview clips for Sony Pictures's upcoming movie Baby Driver show an escape driver named Baby (played by Ansel Elgort) driving a decade-old Subaru WRX sedan well past its all-wheel-drive limits. Handbrake turns, four-wheel drifts, police chases—it's all there in the trailer. Also, the WRX isn't the only car that gets some camera time—there's also a Dodge Challenger that somehow gets wrangled into a chase.

In addition to the cars, it appears this movie's plot involves heists, action, and romance. That's all neat and all, but all we can think about is that sick San Remo Red WRX.

The official synopsis can be found below: