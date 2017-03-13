Baby Driver Trailer Shows a Subaru WRX Getting Sideways
There's also a Dodge Challenger.
Finding a new movie that tunes in with gearheads is rare nowadays, but after watching these trailers, it looks like Baby Driver might have some promise.
The preview clips for Sony Pictures's upcoming movie Baby Driver show an escape driver named Baby (played by Ansel Elgort) driving a decade-old Subaru WRX sedan well past its all-wheel-drive limits. Handbrake turns, four-wheel drifts, police chases—it's all there in the trailer. Also, the WRX isn't the only car that gets some camera time—there's also a Dodge Challenger that somehow gets wrangled into a chase.
In addition to the cars, it appears this movie's plot involves heists, action, and romance. That's all neat and all, but all we can think about is that sick San Remo Red WRX.
The official synopsis can be found below:
A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.
Baby Driver will be in theaters on August 11. Find the trailers below.
