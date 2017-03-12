Bus Kills 34 Pedestrians in the Haitian City of Gonaives
The bus initially killed 1 pedestrian but attempted to flee, killing dozens more.
By Max GoldbergMarch 12, 2017
Tragedy struck in the Haitian city of Gonaives when a bus plowed through a crowd killing 34 people and injuring 15. Initial reports indicate that the bus first struck two pedestrians, killing one. The bus then tried to flee the scene, barreling into a group of musicians, killing over a dozen.
Onlookers then began attacking the driver and passengers of the bus once the vehicle came to a stop. Due to the heightened sense of chaos the passengers of the bus were taken to a local police station for protection.
Victims of the crash and subsequent attempt to flee were taken to the local hospital for further treatment. Other details regarding the incident are weak but we will keep you posted on any further development.
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDBrabus Manages to Make the Mercedes G550 4×4² Even More RidiculousFirst step, add an additional 126 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch A Man Narrowly Escape Certain Death by BusPro tip: don't stand on a snow-covered Russian highway if you want to live.READ NOW
- RELATEDElectric School Buses Are On Their Way to America's RoadsIn attempts to keep the air clean around kids, major school bus companies Blue Bird and Lion are going electric.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-Benz A Class Crashes in Colombian Street RacePro tip: don't take a hatchback to a street race, or better yet—don't street race.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Classic Chevy Camaro Crash Outside a Cars & CoffeeNo matter what you drive, aggressively pulling out in front of a car show is a big no-no.READ NOW