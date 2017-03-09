California Highway Patrol Begins Taking Delivery of Dodge Charger Pursuits

Several months back you might remember hearing that the California Highway Patrol was looking to replace 580 of their aging vehicles with Dodge Charger Pursuits. Well, the time has finally come and the Charger Pursuits are hitting the streets.

Equipped with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 making 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, the Charger Pursuit has plenty of power for everyday police. It is unclear whether or not CHP opted for the AWD version of the Charger Pursuit for the more snow-covered regions of California, but the V-6 version of the Charger Pursuit does come with the option of either RWD or AWD.

The 2017 Charger Pursuit is the first year where departments can utilize a 12.1 Uconnect mobile command center with a wireless keyboard. This allows departments to relocate their computer to the rear of the vehicle and make more room for the officer. It will be interesting to see how officers like the change in vehicles since CHP had recently switched over the Ford Intercepter Utility.