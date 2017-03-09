Toyota Will Eventually Have Three Sports Cars in its Lineup
Reverting to the "Three Brothers" philosophy, Toyota wants to become a serious contender in the sports car market again.
Several decades have passed since Toyota was been a major contender in the sports car world, but the Japanese automaker is ready to jump back in. In an interview with Evo, Toyota engineer and Gazoo Racing chief Tetsuya Tada said that the Japanese automaker would soon have three sports cars in its lineup with several special-edition performance models sprinkled throughout.
Dubbed the "Three Brothers," the sports car range will feature the venerable Toyota GT 86 (the same car as the erstwhile Scion FR-S in the US and the Subaru BRZ), the upcoming Supra that's reported to be a joint project between Toyota and BMW, and a modern-day MR2 that Evo expects might be based off the Toyota SF-R concept from the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show.
Tada-san, the mastermind behind the Toyota GT 86 has a penchant for designing lightweight sports cars, but with more restriction emissions standards in place, he wants to use a hybrid powertrain for the MR2 whose technology will likely be borrowed from Toyota's LMP1 race cars, according to Evo. Given that the Mazda Miata has dominated the small, affordable, lightweight sports car market, it'll be nice to see some more competition.
- RELATEDToyota to Unveil Yaris GRMN at Geneva Motor ShowA Yaris with 205 horsepower doesn't sound all that bad.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Toyota 86 Is For LifeRon Ng shares his classic AE86 and 2017 Toyota 86READ NOW
- RELATEDUnpopular Opinion: The Subaru BRZ / Scion FR-S Doesn’t Need a TurboForced induction isn't the fix. You are.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Scion FR-S is Dead—Long Live the New Toyota 86!Zippy, 2017 model-year sports coupe gains retro name, marginally more power.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Might Leave LMP1 Endurance Racing if Hybrid Push SlowsWho would be left racing in LMP1?READ NOW